Hyena releases a new lightweight 3.2kg e-bike drivetrain system

Taiwanese mid-range e-bike drive system manufacturer Hyena has launched a new E-Road AIR system, with a claimed total weight of 3.2kg, making it the lightest in its range. The brand says this compact setup, that will be first introduced at the Taipei Cycle Show 2023, is made for “lightweight performance” e-road and e-gravel bikes.
The complete E-Road Air system comprises a hub motor, slim battery, display and controls and a torque sensor. Let's have a closer look at the details.
Hyena E-Road AIR motor and battery
Lightweight and compact design is at the core of the new E-Road AIR system: the hub motor weighs 1.4kg alone, and has a narrow 112mm outer diameter, meaning it hardly shows from behind a cassette. Hyena says the motor provides 30Nm of torque and the freehub body is Shimano HG as standard and is compatible with 12-speed cassettes.
Hyena has also upgraded the control and drive unit hidden in the 250Wh ultra-slim battery which is one of Hyena’s main selling points. The new E-Road AIR system can be used to power lights and also be connected to an electronic gear-shifting system. There is a 180Wh range extender available, which they say will offer about another 40km.
The total 3.2kg weight is impressively light, and on par with the recently launched Mahle X20 motor system. Hyena is displaying the fully installed system at the Taipei Cycle Show and says the completely built bike will weigh about 10kg.
Hyena E-Road AIR display and torque sensor-based pedal assist system
The E-Road AIR display can be integrated into the top tube, or, interestingly, into the stem. It showcases the essential ride information - battery power and assist level - while a separate remote control with two buttons allows the rider to change the assistance level. Hyena says it has created a separate button setup for electronic drivetrains - and they’ve made it easier to use what it calls ‘HyenaSync’ to control selected third-party bike electronics.
Making the E-Road AIR a complete drive system, Hyena has developed it to work with a high-precision torque sensor, which processes the rider's effort and adjusts the assistance accordingly. The ISIS-type bottom bracket spindle is available for a selection of more
premium cranksets.
For more information, visit Hyena’s website.