Government considering doubling e-bike motor power but retaining 15mph limit

by Feb 29 2024
5 comments
Engwe Engine X Riding 6.JPG, by Stu Kerton

Concern that proposed change could threaten the e-bike's legal status as a bicycle

The Government is to consult on doubling the legal wattage of electric bike motors to 500W. Another proposed change could see the return of the ‘twist and go’ with electric bikes permitted to reach the 15.5mph limit without the rider pedalling.

In the UK, certain e-bikes are legally equivalent to unassisted bicycles, meaning you do not need a licence to ride one and they do not need to be registered, taxed or insured.

> Electric bikes and UK law

These vehicles are known as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) and the requirements to qualify are:

  • The bike must be fitted with pedals that are capable of propelling it
  • The maximum continuous rated power of the electric motor must not exceed 250W
  • The electrical assistance must cut-off when the vehicle reaches 15.5mph

While many legal e-bike motors hit 500W for brief periods, in both the UK and Europe that term “continuous rated power” is key. It’s defined as “the maximum thirty minutes power at the output shaft of an electric engine as set out in UNECE regulation No 85.”

If an electric bike provides power assistance beyond that, it is currently considered a speed pedelec or moped and subject to additional regulations.

The Department for Transport (DfT) consultation asks whether this limit should be increased to 500W while retaining the 15.5mph power assistance limit.

Reaction

Yamaha Booster Easy (25).JPG


While some have called for changes to one or more of those EAPC requirements, they arguably all play a part in ensuring legal equivalence with unpowered bicycles.

Bosch CEO Claus Fischer has previously called the current speed limit “our treasure,” for example, arguing: “We must remain without licence and insurance requirement, with bike path access.”

Similarly, The Guardian reports that the Bicycle Association (BA) harbours significant concerns about raising the continuous rated power limit to 500W – even if the current 15.5mph speed limit were retained. It suggests higher powered vehicles would accelerate more quickly and would also require bigger batteries, making them heavier and more dangerous in crashes.

> Florida town temporarily bans e-bikes in response to death of local woman following collision with 12-year-old e-bike rider

In a briefing document relating to the consultation, the trade body said: “While the idea of more power and throttles may seem superficially attractive, we believe it cannot be introduced without putting at risk the electric cycle’s category status as ‘not a motor vehicle’, which we [the cycle industry] understand as key to its role and potential as a universal mode of transport.

“We consider this proposal highly risky for the current e-bike category, which relies for its success on e-bikes being treated legally as cycles, not as motor vehicles. This may be impossible to sustain if these new rules go through. There are also serious safety implications and possible unintended consequences to this proposed change.”

The BA said it did not know why ministers had decided to go ahead with the consultation, suggesting it might be to demonstrate the UK can diverge from EU rules, or because there was demand from logistics firms looking to operate with e-cargo bikes which will often need to carry heavy loads.

Twist and go

The proposed increase in permitted motor power perhaps goes hand in hand with a floated move to again permit e-bikes controlled by a throttle.

Throttle controls are currently only permitted for speeds up to 6km/h (as a walking mode to help you move your bike around). Beyond that, the motor is only supposed to provide assistance when the rider is pedalling.

Wisper Tailwind Comfort throttle.jpg


Despite this, a throttle only e-bike can in fact be ridden without a helmet, licence, tax and insurance as long as it is first type approved as an L1e electric bike in the 250W Low Powered Moped category. This is not straightforward, as it requires taking the bike to an MOT centre for testing and approval, and it is no mean feat to find one that can perform the task.

> Alternatives to e-bikes – what other light electric vehicles can you ride in the UK?

Throttle-only e-bikes do however offer clear advantages over EAPCs, such as if a person has health problems that make it difficult to pedal. At the same time, they will offer less power overall where the motor’s contribution is not supplemented by human effort.

This perhaps explains why the Government’s guidance to council’s undertaking e-scooter trials sets a limit of 500W for maximum continuous power – e-scooters being powered by the motor only.

It is however worth highlighting that during the ongoing trials, e-scooters are being classed as motor vehicles, meaning riders need insurance and the necessary type of driving licence.

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021. He previously contributed news, reviews and more to road.cc and has also had a parallel (largely lapsed) career writing about cricket for various publications.

5 comments

2 hours 45 min ago

@Bikebeer77

I share your concerns. Yoking whatever higher powered machines to bicycles inevitably moves the centre of gravity of the combined category. Eventually the calls to change the legislation to reflect the new status quo will be undeniable. If there is a need and a place for higher powered electrical vehicles then let them make their own case and stand on their own legislation.

4 hours 28 min ago

Whilst I appreciate and share the Bicycle Association's concerns about the importance of not allowing changes that might compromise the legal 'bicycle' status of the current e-bikes, I don't share their concern that allowing 500w motors would lead to issues that may affect this.

 

I suspect the 500w 'ask' is indeed coming from those who wish to take advantage of the extra torque (pulling power) produced by inexpensive and versatile 500w wheel mounted (Hub) motors so they can shift more cargo weight for such as 'last mile' deliveries etc, as being performed by firms like DPD now. (rather than using 250w mid mounted motors, which although producing more torque, require expensive purpose built frame shapes to accommodate the centrally mounted motor.)

Speed wise, I don't believe such an increase  would make a significant difference to the safety of e-bikes, the current higher torque 250w motors already accelerate rapidly to 15.5mph without causing problems, quite the reverse in fact as it allows the rider to keep pace with general traffic moving off from lights, to everyone's advantage.

 

The real benefit of having a 500watt motor would be to improve the bike's ability to tackle heavy loads and hilly terrain more effectively, rather than increase speed.

 

Battery wise 250w systems can already have big batteries, up to 800Wh or so, without issue. Battery safety is entirely dependent on the quality of components and of manufacture, and on having the correct charger for the system, and not on battery size.

5 hours 8 min ago

Being cynical is this some "clever" MP or group proposing this so that eventually any sort of bike, acoustic or electric, will need road insurance and registration and registration plates.

If folk want a throttle operated electric moped I'm sure they are already on the market. 

I really do wonder who is behind this idea and exactly why.

5 hours 14 min ago

Any change will only strain the link link ordinary bicyles. In the end they can have electrically powered vehicles of whatever stripe they want - but pretending they are akin to bicycles when they are 500W apart will be a mistake. Legislation  must recognise and take into account the difference once it stretches beyond 250W, 15.5mph and strictly pedal-assistance (no throttle, not even a throttle that looks like pedals going round and round).

6 hours 55 min ago

Personally I think that we are currently in a sort of sweet spot and legal ebike users are considered as "just bikes" in almost all circumstances

Start tinkering woth this and we risk some areas being removed.

 

And in any case - why consider change the regulations when the current ones are openly ignored by a lot of "ebike" users - especially delivery riders - who can be seen riding around with no - or little - pedal input and with a hib motor the size of a dinner plate

(for reference to those with no experience - my hub powered ebike has a hub motor that is only a couple of inches diameter - not the 12 inches that I commonly see on food delivery riders!)

 

Start enforcing the current rules - then look at changing then!

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

