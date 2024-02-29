Florida town temporarily bans e-bikes in response to death of local woman following collision with 12-year-old e-bike rider

A Florida town has temporarily banned e-bikes in response to the death of local woman Megan Andrews, 66, following a collision with a 12-year-old who was riding an e-bike.
The 60-day emergency order bans all e-bikes and motorised scooters from Key Biscayne streets and pavements, effective from February 16. Non-electric bikes and scooters are not included.
Officers will issue citations of $250 for the first offence and $500 for subsequent offences.
Village manager Steve Williamson said: “This emergency order is an immediate action as we work with our partners on an ordinance that will protect residents and aim to prevent another tragedy. We will continue to engage our residents in this process over the next 60 days.
"During this time of mourning and reflection, let’s come together as a community to support each other and ensure our collective safety.”
While e-bikes are currently prohibited in Key Biscayne, under Florida law it is now legal for individuals of any age to ride the vehicles. Previously, the state had restricted use to those aged 16 and over.
Florida has also raised the legal speed limit for e-bike riders, from 20mph to 28mph.
In the UK, individuals must be 14 or over to ride an e-bike, also known as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs). Its electric motor must have a maximum power output of 250W and should not be able to propel the bike when it’s travelling more than 15.5mph.