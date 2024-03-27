Gocycle releases images of Family Cargo e-bike's F1-inspired HALOCX child safety system

Just a few months after the first glimpses, we’ve now been treated to full images of Gocycle’s new Family Cargo e-bike and its accessories – and they were worth the wait. From baskets to Formula 1 style child carriers, the accessories look like they integrate pretty well into the Gocycle fold. So what’s on offer, and when can you get hold of a Family Cargo?
While we don’t have full details just yet, it looks like the accessories are MIK rack compatible, and customisable. The most intriguing one of which is the HaloCX protective handrail for the smaller passengers. If you’re unfamiliar with Formula 1, the halo is the protective piece of the car that sits above the cockpit and protects the driver’s head. In this case, it’s a handrail rather than something to protect their heads, but still utilises the same safety principles.
Richard Thorpe, Gocycle Designer commented on the HaloCX: “Inspired by F1 and my own experiences with my son doing the school run on a Gocycle, HaloCX redefines safety and ergonomics for kids. Crafted from carbon fibre, it’s lightweight yet incredibly strong. With no sharp corners or welded joints, smooth to hold and feel, it’s a seamless blend of safety and fun.”
The F1 theme is continued with the winglets, which appear to act as a step up to the WingPillar Frame rear deck for passengers. This deck is compatible with MIK child seats and accessories.
While some may look at the PR language and bemoan the constant references to Formula 1, at least the bike looks relatively innovative. It’s not just a tired old box on the front of a bike. Instead, it looks like Gocycle is trying to do things a little bit differently. And it also looks like the brand is taking the ‘family’ aspect of the bike rather seriously.
If you want to secure one for your own school run, you can place a refundable £499 deposit before the end of April. The full price of the bikes starts at £5,999 depending on specification, and first deliveries are expected from September 2024. You can find out more information on the Gocycle website.