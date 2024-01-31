Gocycle's first electric cargo bike is an extraordinary looking folder with a unique handlebar

While we teased it last year, the long-awaited electric cargo bike from Gocycle has finally been revealed in full. We’ve seen a lot of e-cargo bikes over the last few years, but the Family Cargo is one of the swankiest we’ve seen.
Gocycle is not the only e-bike brand entering into the e-cargo market this year. Estarli has already launched a load hauler and we believe Tenways may also have one on the way. In terms of looks, the Family Cargo is one on its own though.
A first glimpse
There’s no denying the Gocycle Family Cargo looks pretty sleek. It maintains a very similar shape to the Gocycle G4 and G4i folders, but with the big extension on the back where the cargo is meant to go. This does mean that it folds, too - so that big hinge in the middle of the frame isn’t a decoy, it’s functional.
Beyond that, it's powered by Gocycle's proprietary G4drive front hub motor with traction control. This is complemented by a belt drive and Shimano Nexus 5-speed hub gears. The rear deck is said to be compatible with MIK HD child seats and accessories.
It looks like there will be two models - or at least for now anyway. These are the CXi and the CX+. According to Gocycle, each model will be, “produced in small quantities at launch.” So it sounds like quite an exclusive affair – understandably perhaps, given they’re set to cost from £5,999. If you want to pre-order one you can do so with a £499 deposit.
One interesting detail is the FloFit handlebars. These almost bull-bar style bars come with a front light, a USB port for charging and docking your phone, and the usual Gocycle dash with lights to indicate battery charge and the like.
What else they have, however, is the ability to adjust it through hidden levers underneath the bars. It's adjustable in reach, height and grip angle, as well as offering multiple hand positions.
The brake levers are also underneath, so it’ll be interesting to see how ergonomic they are to use. If you like the sound of them, the FloFit bars are only going to be available on the CX+ model.
The first batch is set to be available from September 2024, and pre-order slots are open now, however they are ‘limited’.