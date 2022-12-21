Family offers £5k reward after “hopeless” police response to theft of e-bikes

A Godalming family who had £30,000 worth of bikes stolen have offered a £5,000 reward for their return. George Bourne said he had no faith in Surrey Police, branding their response to the theft, “hopeless”.
Get Surrey reports that between midnight and 10am on Wednesday November 23, two children’s motorbikes, four e-bikes and a quad bike were taken from a shipping container on the Bourne family’s property on Hurtmore Road.
It is believed the suspects entered via the front drive but took at least some of the vehicles away via the golf course to the rear.
“The only one in the property was my dad and in the morning he woke up to see the fence panel taken down,” said Bourne. “He knew then we’d been done over. None of it was covered under the insurance and there’s no trackers.”
Bourne’s brother is serving in the British Army and he said they used the e-bikes were a key part of what they did when he was around.
“We're more angry than shaken. My brother's serving the country and someone thinks they can steal his stuff which is quite disgusting. Everything we do as a family together is outside on those bikes. My brother is only back a week at a time every two months and that’s what we do together.”
Commenting on the response of Surrey Police, he said: “No police officers arrived at the site to see what had happened. They couldn’t be bothered. Four days later we got assigned an officer to look at it for us but they said, ‘there’s nothing we can do about it.' They're absolutely hopeless."
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers visited the address and completed a number of enquiries including house to house and a media appeal for witnesses.
“Details of the stolen items have also been added to a national police database so they can be identified should they be recovered.
“Unfortunately, due to a lack of further lines of enquiry, including forensic opportunities, the investigation has been filed but will be reopened should any new information come to light.”