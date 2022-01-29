Eovolt’s 2022 range comprises three e-bikes: Morning, Afternoon and Evening

French folding e-bike manufacturer Eovolt has pared its range back to just three models for 2022: the Morning, Afternoon and Evening. In an industry often prone to naming bikes with long strings of seemingly unrelated letters and numbers, this is a nomenclature policy we heartily endorse.
Eovolt offered multiple e-bike models in both 16” and 20” wheel sizes last year, but for 2022 it has simplified things.
It now offers just three, all of which employ a rear hub motor:
- the 16” Morning, which is a folding e-bike
- the 20” Afternoon, which is also a folder
- the 24” Evening, which is a compact step-through semi-folder
We’ve been seeing a lot of cheap folding e-bikes from the Far East in recent times, but Eovolt are approaching things differently. They have a 2,000 square metre production site in Lyon and are looking to bring more and more elements of the manufacturing process under their own control.
For this year’s line-up, they’ve started manufacturing their own frames. We’ll have a review of the Afternoon up on the site in a few days and we can vouch that the hand-polished welds are super smooth.
They’ve invested in their own wheel building machinery too, so all wheels are produced in the factory using extruded rims sourced elsewhere in France.
Eovolt has a presence in well-respected retailers as well as a UK distribution office and it also offers a two-year warranty, which again distinguishes it from some of its rivals.
The lightweight, nippy Morning is billed as an e-bike for getting round the city.
Priced at £1,699, it features a 230Wh battery, five levels of assistance and hydraulic disc brakes. It should be available from April.
A bit more of a leisure bike, the Afternoon gains a front suspension fork and wider tyres on top of those larger wheels, plus a decently-sized 504Wh battery and seven gears.
Priced at £2,099, it’s available now – and as mentioned above, we’ll have a review of this one up on the site shortly.
Finally, the Evening is a brand new model for 2022. Also priced at £2,099, it’s distinctive for its folding cockpit and pedals which make it significantly easier to stow away than most similarly-sized e-bikes.
This one should be available any day now.
All frames are available in pastel colours in a matt finish with internally routed cables.