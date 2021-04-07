Eovolt adds four new folding e-bikes to its line-up

French folding e-bike manufacturer Eovolt has added four new models to its 2021 range: the City Retro, the City Four, the City X and the Confort.
Based in Bourges in central France, Eovolt specialise in light, affordable folding e-bikes, primarily aimed at commuters.
The bikes are built around Eovolt’s “Fold & Go System” which is said to take just 10 seconds and which allows you to push the bike around in its folded state.
Another noteworthy feature is that the bikes come with a Samsung or LG battery integrated into the seat post.
All Eovolt's e-bikes also come with the rear pannier rack as standard too.
Cycling Industry News reports that the Eovolt City Retro 16” – a retro-styled mint green version of the City One – is the first of the new models for 2021. Priced at £1,499, it weighs 14kg and features a 250W motor and 230Wh battery.
The £1,649 City Four 16" is much the same, but benefits from four gears and hydraulic disc brakes.
At £1,999, the City X is a notch above. It features a Bafang front hub motor, 3-speed Shimano Nexus hub gears and a belt drive. Eovolt have also equipped it with a torque sensor, which they say should prevent front wheel skidding.
Finally, the £2,249 Confort 20” stands out for its pneumatic suspension fork and 20” wheels. It’s also equipped with a Bafang rear hub motor, torque sensor, Shimano Altus 7 speed transmission and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.
With its larger frame and wheels, it’s billed as an ‘adventure folding bike’. Reflecting this, it sports a larger 504Wh battery.