Bosch's automatic shifting for e-bikes now works with Shimano gears

Automatic shifting has been around for a while now, but Bosch has finally partnered up with Shimano and TRP to add derailleur functionality to the brand’s eShift technology. Previously, eShift was only available with compatible Rohloff, Enviolo and 3X3 hub gearing.
The drivetrains that will be compatible with eShift include Shimano Cues Di2, Shimano Nexus Di2 and the TRP E.A.S.I. A12 electronic derailleur. This will expand the tech to a wide range of electric bikes, from gravel to urban offerings.
What is eShift and what are the benefits?
Essentially, eShift is Bosch’s name for electronic shifting. It helps to ensure optimal shifting, so riders are in the correct gear ratio for the terrain. Additionally, it can save wear on the drivetrain by temporarily disengaging the motor whilst changing gears to reduce load.
The eShift solution offers riders the choice between manual electronic shifting and automatic shifting. For the latter, you can set a cadence for the gear to adapt to. For example, if you set it to, say, 90RPM, then at a certain point beyond that it will automatically shift into a harder gear for you.
The partnership with Shimano and TRP opens up more bikes to the benefits of eShift technology, an aspect which CEO of Bosch eBikeSystems, Claus Fleischer was keen to talk up.
"Our electronic eShift gear shifting solution offers numerous advantages. More comfort, more riding fun and reduced material wear: e-bikers benefit from this technology in a wide range of applications – on MTBs as well as in the city.
"In collaboration with TRP and Shimano, we’re expanding our portfolio and integrating derailleur solutions for e-bikes into the smart system for the first time."
RollShift and auto-downshift
Bosch’s RollShift feature allows for even more efficient riding, as it automatically shifts to the appropriate gear if the rider slows or accelerates during coasting when they are not pedalling. As such, it seeks to avoid that feeling of being over- or under-geared when you start pedalling again after a descent.
Users can switch between manual and automatic mode via a button on the shifter, and the Kiox and Purion displays show the current mode and gear. For those who want to avoid being over-geared when setting off from a junction, you can set up auto-downshift.
This is something that’s seen on Rohloff hub gear equipped bikes, where the drivetrain automatically shifts to a lower gear when you come to a stop, making it easier for riders to set off again. This will be available from Autumn 2024, and can be customised within the eBike Flow app.