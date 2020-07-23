Visit our other sites

Ducati launch the e-Scrambler, a trekking e-bike "inspired by the Ducati Scrambler world"

by Jul 23 2020
ducati e-scrambler main.jpg

The Italian motorbike brand have launched a brand new pedal assist bike with a Shimano motor system, racks, lights and mudguards as standard and e-bike specific tyres from Pirelli

On first impressions, you can add the new e-Scrambler from Ducati to the small (but growing) list of pedal-assist bikes from automotive brands that look like much more than just a gimmick. Impressively specced and intended for city riding and trekking, the e-Scrambler is born from a collaboration with Thok e-bikes, inspired by Ducati's existing Scrambler motorbike range. 

ducati e-scrambler 4.jpg

Despite what Ducati claim, to us the e-Scrambler has a lot more in common with a decent e-bike rather than one of their Scrambler motorbikes, and the list of quality features suggests it's built as a do-it-all rather than a bike primarily for tackling trails. Ducati summarise it as this: "The low centre of gravity and the geometry of the frame allow the e-Scrambler to offer the same riding sensations as a traditional bike, making it in fact the ideal companion for the city or to enjoy the country roads." 

ducati e-scrambler 2.jpg

There's a rear rack included for carrying luggage, mudguards with an integrated rear light and chunky e-specific tyres from Pirelli. The motor is the Shimano Steps E7000 with a rangey 504Wh battery, and a front suspension fork with 100mm of travel adds some extra comfort. A dropper seatpost also features, and stopping power is courtesy of SRAM with beefy 203mm disc brake rotors. Here are the full specs: 

 

Frame: Alloy frame 6061, hydroformed tubes
Motor: Shimano Steps E7000 
Battery: Shimano, 504Wh
Forks: Suntour XCR 34 coil, boost LOR - 100mm
Brakes: Sram Guide T, 203mm rotors
Wheels: Thok e-plus, 27,5”
Tyres: Pirelli Cycl-e GT, 27,5"x2.35
Transmission: Sram NX, 11 speed (11-42)
Dropper Seatpost eTEN (100-125 mm)
Handlebar: Thok, 760mm length, 20mm rise
Grips: Ducati Ergonomic
Saddle: Ducati Comfort Plus
Lights: Front 80 Lux output black Rear 11 Lumen (installed on rear mudguard)
Rack: maximum load 25kg
Mudguards: Alloy
Kickstand: Adjustable
Weight: 22/5 kg (size medium without pedals)

ducati e-scrambler 1.jpg

The e-Scrambler is priced at 3,699, and is available to buy direct from Ducati's website or through dealers worldwide. Head over to the Ducati e-Scrambler landing page on the Ducati website for more info. 

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

