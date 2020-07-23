Ducati launch the e-Scrambler, a trekking e-bike "inspired by the Ducati Scrambler world"

On first impressions, you can add the new e-Scrambler from Ducati to the small (but growing) list of pedal-assist bikes from automotive brands that look like much more than just a gimmick. Impressively specced and intended for city riding and trekking, the e-Scrambler is born from a collaboration with Thok e-bikes, inspired by Ducati's existing Scrambler motorbike range.
Despite what Ducati claim, to us the e-Scrambler has a lot more in common with a decent e-bike rather than one of their Scrambler motorbikes, and the list of quality features suggests it's built as a do-it-all rather than a bike primarily for tackling trails. Ducati summarise it as this: "The low centre of gravity and the geometry of the frame allow the e-Scrambler to offer the same riding sensations as a traditional bike, making it in fact the ideal companion for the city or to enjoy the country roads."
There's a rear rack included for carrying luggage, mudguards with an integrated rear light and chunky e-specific tyres from Pirelli. The motor is the Shimano Steps E7000 with a rangey 504Wh battery, and a front suspension fork with 100mm of travel adds some extra comfort. A dropper seatpost also features, and stopping power is courtesy of SRAM with beefy 203mm disc brake rotors. Here are the full specs:
Frame: Alloy frame 6061, hydroformed tubes
Motor: Shimano Steps E7000
Battery: Shimano, 504Wh
Forks: Suntour XCR 34 coil, boost LOR - 100mm
Brakes: Sram Guide T, 203mm rotors
Wheels: Thok e-plus, 27,5”
Tyres: Pirelli Cycl-e GT, 27,5"x2.35
Transmission: Sram NX, 11 speed (11-42)
Dropper Seatpost eTEN (100-125 mm)
Handlebar: Thok, 760mm length, 20mm rise
Grips: Ducati Ergonomic
Saddle: Ducati Comfort Plus
Lights: Front 80 Lux output black Rear 11 Lumen (installed on rear mudguard)
Rack: maximum load 25kg
Mudguards: Alloy
Kickstand: Adjustable
Weight: 22/5 kg (size medium without pedals)
The e-Scrambler is priced at €3,699, and is available to buy direct from Ducati's website or through dealers worldwide. Head over to the Ducati e-Scrambler landing page on the Ducati website for more info.