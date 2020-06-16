Visit our other sites

Triumph launch the Trekker GT, their first ever electric bicycle

by Jun 16 2020
2 comments
Triumph_TrekkerGT 2020_GE_7J9A9721.JPG, by Triumph

The motorcycle legends have added pedals to their latest creation, a premium e-bike with a Shimano STEPS motor, RockShox forks and integrated LED lighting

It might come as a surprise that the world famous Triumph motorbike manufacturers started out life making bicycles over 130 years ago... but now the Coventry-based innovators have (almost) come full circle in launching the Trekker GT, their first ever e-bike. 

Triumph say the Trekker GT "combines performance engineering with the latest iteration of Shimano’s battery technology and drivetrain", and it certainly looks stylish in this Matt Silver Ice colourway (it's also available in black). It was designed in-house by Triumph's vehicle styling team with the aim to create something clean and contemporary, and the 6061 aluminium frame with an integrated lockable battery also has cast aluminium Triumph branding on the headtube. They claim a size medium should weigh in at 24kg. 

The power comes courtesy of Shimano in the form of their Steps E6100 motor system, plus a rangey 504Wh Shimano E8035 battery; Triumph claim you can get 150km of range on a single charge. 

Elsewhere, there's a narrow-width flat handlebar, RockShox Paragon suspension forks with 65mm of travel up front and a Selle-Royal saddle from their comfort range. The gearing is 10 speed with a Shimano Deore Shadow rear mech, the hydraulic disc brakes are also Shimano Deore, and the bike rolls on Schwalbe Energiser Green Guard 27.5 x 2.0 tyres. 

There are also plenty of accessories - both included and available as optional extras - with integrated LED lighting, full-length mudguards, a pannier rack and an ABUS pro-shield integrated lock coming as part of the package. You can also add a Triumph U-Lock and a Muc-Off cleaning kit in a Triumph-branded bag as additional purchases. 

The Trekker GT is priced at £2,950, and Triumph say they plan for it to be available to UK customers immediately - head over to the Triumph website for more details. 

2 comments

1 min 45 sec ago

Triumph Cycle Co were a different thing to Triumph Motorcycles

2 hours 40 min ago

I thought Raleigh owned the Triumph bicycle brand name.

