Dual battery folding e-bike with belt drive launches on Indiegogo

PVY is a Chinese e-bike brand that has been making inroads into the UK and EU markets recently. Their range currently includes a mix of commuter and folding fat tyre e-bikes. However, they have just launched an interesting belt-drive folding e-bike on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.
The PVY Libon looks like an interesting proposition - belt drive e-bikes are becoming more popular, particularly amongst commuters and urban riders. They offer the ultimate in low-maintenance riding, with the drive belts typically having a service life of over 20,000 miles.
On paper, the Libon looks pretty good, and it does have a trick up its sleeve — two batteries of 374Wh and 360Wh respectively. This gives the Libon a total energy capacity of 734Wh, which is unheard of in folding e-bike circles.
The primary battery is located in the oversized seat post - a trend we’re seeing quite often these days on bikes like the Ado Air 20. The other battery goes inside the main beam and can be accessed with the bike folded.
PVY claim a range of up to 260km (160 miles) between re-charging, which is very optimistic. The real-world range is probably going to be closer to 60 or 70 miles, given the stop/start nature of city riding.
The Libon is powered by a 250W rear hub motor with a torque-sensing pedal assist. It has a neat-looking BN02N colour display. It also has hydraulic brakes, a front suspension fork, a front light, and a kickstand, although no rack and mudguards are currently on the spec sheet.
The Libon is lightweight considering the two batteries, with a claimed weight of 16kg. There’s also a neat little coaster wheel to aid folded transportation, located on an arm that extends below the bottom bracket shell.
The final retail price has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely to be around €1,500, with the initial crowdfunding price being a bit cheaper. We're hoping to get our hands on one for a full review, so watch this space.
PVY Libon Indiegogo crowdfunding page