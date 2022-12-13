Cowboy have started selling refurbished e-bikes after attaining B Corp status

Cowboy has been awarded B Corp status and has marked the achievement by relaunching its Circular programme where refurbished e-bikes are sold at a reduced price. A limited batch of 700 bikes has been made available for European customers, each covered by a two-year warranty.
To be granted B Corp certification, companies must receive a minimum score of 80 on an assessment of "social and environmental performance" conducted by the non-profit organisation B Lab.
Dutch e-bike subscription firm Swapfiets was awarded B Corp status in October, as was London micro-mobility platform HumanForest a month later.
Cowboy achieved a score of 89.5 through controlling the sustainability of its supply chain and packaging and the recycling of its bike components and batteries.
Commenting on B Corp status, co-founder and CEO Adrien Roose said: “Cycling has clear benefits for personal and environmental wellbeing, but this B Corp certification combined with our renewed focus on our Circular e-bike proves to our rider community that we offer value with values.”
The Circular section of Cowboy’s website currently lists refurbished versions of the Cowboy 4 and Cowboy 4 ST for €2,390, versus €2,890 new.
It’s also still possible to get the Cowboy 3 – which is now otherwise sold out – for €1,890.
While the service is for mainland Europe only at the minute, Cowboy told ebiketips it did hope to bring it to the UK in due course.
Expanding on the Circular scheme, Roose said: “By giving our bikes a ‘second spin’ we continue to push our sustainability efforts forward by extending the life of each bike, while making our unique connected ride accessible to even more people.”