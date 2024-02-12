Cowboy is offering at-home, on-demand maintenance subscriptions for its e-bikes

Cowboy has announced a new on-demand maintenance subscription which will see mobile mechanics repairing bikes at owners' homes. Services include maintenance, puncture repair, bike set-up and rear rack and child seat installation.
Appointments can be booked via the Cowboy app, although UK coverage initially looks to be limited to London. The service is also available in several other European capital cities, and nationwide in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.
Services will be provided by Cowboy’s network of mobile mechanics, with prices starting at €69/£69.
Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and CTO of Cowboy, said: “It’s not just about creating a great bike, it’s imperative that customers feel confident that when they invest in a Cowboy e-bike, they can service and maintain it at a time and place most convenient for them.
“Continuously investing and improving our post-sales support is a huge part of our strategy this year and on-demand is a big part of that, with more news to come in a few months time.
“We recognise that not everyone will have the time, tools, or technical know-how to attach accessories or service their bike on their own, so on-demand is the perfect concierge service for them. We want to make sure people find it as easy as possible to get up and running and continue to use their bike as much as possible.”
The Belgian e-bike maker is also partnering with over 175 independent local bike retailers across Europe, with a target of 1,000 by the end of 2024.
Cowboy says its team is, "making it as easy and as fast as possible" to ship its parts to aid in-store servicing.