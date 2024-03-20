Cowboy Cross announced: an all-road urban e-bike with a 60km range

Cowboy, Belgian maker of the Cruiser and the Cowboy 3, has announced its next forays into the e-bike world: the Cross and Cross ST (a step-through version).
The Cross is an urban cruiser with suspension and a carbon belt drive, plus a removable 540Wh battery the company is claiming will give a 60-120km (37-74 mile) range. Its frame offers a high riding position, while the integrated rear rack gives you somewhere to put your bag before you zip off to explore the city.
The motor is a 250W model with Cowboy's Adaptivepower tech on-board to help maintain speed in the face of hills or headwinds, and there's a Tektro brake system to slow you down again.
The 60mm tyres are puncture-resistant and chunkier than we're used to from urban hybrids, suggesting Cowboy is aiming for a comfortable and low-maintenance ride rather than extreme performance, something underlined by the presence of suspension on both the front fork and the seat post.
What's perhaps more interesting than the bike's engineering are the electronics Cowboy is offering, with GPS tracking along with Google Maps and clean air mapping, with apps available for Apple Watches and WearOS wearables. There's wireless charging for your phone too, and a Check My Bike diagnostic tool.
Cowboy has also decided to add a degree of gamification to its newest e-bike, not only including Strava integration so you can post new record times for getting across town, but also what it's calling 'live challenges' - tracking speeds, calorie consumption and power output and setting targets for you to hit while riding.
"The Cross e-bike offers a connected experience that goes beyond the norms of e-biking," says Tanguy Goretti, co- founder and CTO of Cowboy. "It's packed with hardware and software innovation. Connectivity is crucial for two reasons; it ensures both the health and wellbeing of the rider and their bike while enriching the riding experience. Our commitment to rider-centric innovation is focused on amplifying this enjoyment and we cannot wait for our rider community to see what we have in store this year. ”
The Cross is available to order now, launching with an early bird price of £3,099 and an RRP of £3,599.