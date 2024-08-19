City of London's cycle team seizing almost one illegal e-bike or e-scooter a day

Nearly one illegal e-bike or e-scooter has been seized every day since the City of London Police’s Cycle Response Unit was formed in July last year, the force has said.
E-bikes that qualify as electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPCs) do not need to be registered, taxed or insured, and riders do not need a licence. An EAPC must have pedals that can be used to propel it, its motor must have a maximum continuous rated power of 250W, and the motor should not provide assistance when the bike is travelling above 15.5mph.
The force said its cycle officers have confiscated more than 300 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in the Square Mile. The seized e-bikes are those that have been modified and illegally converted to have a motor greater than 250W, and include a throttle that means the rider doesn’t need to pedal to trigger the power assistance.
The government earlier this year proposed to double the legal wattage of e-bike motors to 500W and allow ‘twist and go’ e-bikes with throttle control up to 15.5mph, but the proposals were called ‘unnecessary’, ‘risky’, and the ‘wrong approach’ by the Bicycle Association and the Association of Cycle Traders.
The City of London Police relaunched its cycling capability to help combat phone snatching, as well as other offences like drug and road offences. It said the cycle team has also “stepped-up” efforts to stop and check e-bikes, making sure they are road worthy.
There have also been 1,229 fixed penalty notices issued to cyclists, which include going through red lights or putting themselves, other cyclists, and pedestrians at risk.
The unit has also security marked 289 bikes since 2023, which it says helps deter potential thieves as a marked bike can be easily traced if it is stolen.
Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, Tijs Broeke, said: “These figures show the force’s Cycle Squad is playing an essential part in policing the City. The team not only keeps our communities safe but directly addresses some of the force’s priority crime types, like phone snatching. While the Square Mile may be small, transport here is dynamic, so encouraging people to use our streets in harmony is essential.
“We know most people behave responsibly. But the City of London Police will engage with those who do not and seek to educate and enforce where necessary - including issuing fixed penalty fines and seizing illegal e-bikes and e-scooters.
Riding privately-owned e-scooters is currently illegal on UK public roads. In 2022 the government announced it would create a low-speed, zero-emission vehicle category that would pave the way for their legislation, however, this has seen many delays.
Chief Superintendent Bill Duffy, of the City of London Police, said: “We relaunched the cycle team following concerns from the community around road safety and anti-social behaviour and it has made a huge difference in the City, as one of our units people see on the streets.
“Despite being a small team, this dedicated group of officers has made huge strides in education, engagement and enforcement in the Square Mile.
“Cycle officers are able to quickly get through areas inaccessible to vehicles and since their relaunch last summer, this team has made a significant difference in reducing anti-social behaviour by road users in the City of London.”