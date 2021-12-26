Cargoroo e-cargo bike share scheme comes to Manchester

Earlier this year, we reported on Cargoroo, an app-based e-cargo bike share scheme that had been launched in the Netherlands. The Cargoroo service is now also available in Manchester, as part of the eHUBS project, with 25 e-cargo bikes available for hire in Chorlton, Whalley Range and Ancoats.
E-cargo bikes are pretty expensive. The idea with Cargoroo is that it makes such vehicles available for occasional use.
There is a one-off £1 registration fee to set up your account, and it then costs £3.50 per hour of use.
“Kids to the park? Delivery across town? Find, rent and go!” says the website.
Cargoroo’s arrival in Manchester comes as part of the eHUBS project that also features an electric car club. This will see 12 electric cars made available to rent by the half-hour through rental firm Enterprise.
Commenting on the developments, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “It’s testament to the work we are doing to better integrate sustainable modes of transport and make travel for people easier and greener.
“The eHUBS project opens up so many possibilities for people who either don’t have a car or want to reduce their reliance on polluting vehicles and I would encourage local residents to give this a go.
“If successful we could see this rolled out more widely, which would help modernise the way we move around for everyday trips as well as reducing air pollution and contributing towards Greater Manchester’s target of reaching net carbon neutrality by 2038.”
The eHUBS project is funded by Interreg North-West Europe and comes ahead of Manchester’s introduction of a Clean Air Zone at the end of May 2022.
Councillor Tracey Rawlins, Manchester City Council's Executive Member for Environment, said: "Helping people make a transition from fossil fuel-based transport is a key part of the work going on in Manchester to meet our aims around carbon reduction.
“For many people the car is essential when it comes to doing the weekly shop, or getting children from A to B. The trial of eHubs, providing affordable access to electric cargo bikes and electric cars, is a huge step towards proving that electric is a viable and attainable alternative we can all use and enjoy.”