Here in the UK, we have a number of successful bike share schemes and e-scooter share trials also underway in a number of towns and cities. Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, they’ve got Cargoroo – an e-cargo bike share scheme.
“There are lots of solutions for individual transport, but nothing if you have two to three kids or lots of groceries,” explains Cargoroo co-founder, Jaron Borensztajn.
The scheme works pretty much exactly how you’d imagine. You download the app, find a nearby e-cargo bike and unlock it with your phone. The one difference to a lot of other share schemes is that they have designated parking spots and you’re obliged to return the bike to where you got it from.
It costs a euro to sign up and then €3.50 an hour to hire a bike.
That’s pretty good value if you think what the average e-cargo bike costs. It means if you only want to use one from time to time, you don’t have to invest in, store and maintain your own.
The bike itself is an Urban Arrow, which Cargoroo describes as, “the best there is at the moment, but to purchase is the price of a good used car.”
Some have an adapter for a Maxi-Cosi (it shows you in the app which ones do). These can accommodate three children, or two children and one baby in a Maxi-Cosi. Bikes that do not have a Maxi-Cosi adapter can fit two children. There’s a seatbelt for every child.
Needless to say, you can also use them to transport stuff.
Cargoroo was launched in the Hague and has recently expanded to Leuven.