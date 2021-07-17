Bosch introduces battery-saving Tour+ riding mode for 'sporty rides'

Bosch has introduced a new riding mode for its Performance Line CX motor. The Tour+ mode offers dynamic assistance according to the rider’s level of effort, removing the need to switch between different power levels. The firm said it was intended for ‘sporty rides,’ rewarding greater effort with increased range.
“With the Tour+ riding mode, e-bikers who like to exert themselves a little more and put more of their own effort into pedalling get a comfort-oriented and range-optimised support level,” explained Bosch eBike Systems CEO, Claus Fleischer.
“There is no need to switch between the familiar modes. Riders can devote themselves completely to their e-bike experience and enjoy maximum riding pleasure.
“The system supports a little less on flat and easy routes to increase range. If needed, the support is adjusted situationally based on the pedal pressure to overcome inclines.”
So basically, the motor will help you a lot more when you’re going uphill.
The level of assistance you get with Tour+ dynamically varies between the existing Eco and Turbo drive modes.
The firm explained that sensors on the motor measure important riding data more than 1,000 times per second, from which the software will deduce the optimum level of support for the rider at that time.
The additional power is then “sensitively dosed” to create a natural riding sensation.
The new mode is available from specialist dealers from this month for e-bikes with a derailleur system combined with the Bosch Performance Line CX motor system from model year 2020.
Fleischer last week predicted that half of all bikes sold in 2025 will be electric.
“We take away all the excuses of why not to cycle,” he explained. “If you take the excuses away, then people like to cycle longer and further.”