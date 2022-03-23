Ad header

Bianchi adds urban and touring e-bikes to T-Tronik range

by Mar 23 2022
Bianchi T-Type step through.jpg, by Bianchi

Shimano mid-motor bikes offer step-through frames and adjustable stems

Bianchi has released two new e-bikes built around Shimano’s 250W E6100 mid-motor: the T-Tronik C-Type city bike and the T-Tronik T-Type touring bike.

The C-Type is set up as your practical e-bike for getting about town.

Bianchi C-Type.jpg


It comes with a step-through frame, a chain guard and mudguards and features a rack suitable for loads of up to 25kg.

An adjustable stem that can be set from 90° to 140° helps ensure a comfortable, upright riding position.

T-Type stem.jpeg


There’s a 100 lumen front light and a rear light that Bianchi promises will be visible from 500m away.

You also get Sunrace 9-speed gears and disc brakes.

The T-Type is not dissimilar but is being marketed as more of a touring e-bike.

Bianchi T-Type.jpg


There are two frame options for the T-Type: one with a crossbar and one that is billed as being a step-through – albeit not so low as the C-Type.

Bianchi C-Type integrated battery.jpg


Both bikes feature an integrated Phylion 417Wh battery.

RRP is £2,230 and the bikes should be with local dealers in the next couple of weeks.

