Beryl’s e-bikes in Cornwall are going to get solar charging hubs

Beryl and Cornwall Council have secured funding for a solar charging project, boosting the region’s existing e-bike share scheme with six solar powered e-mobility charging hubs.
The hubs will use rubberised solar panels to provide e-bike recharging and will reduce the number of daily battery swaps that Beryl's on-street teams will need to carry out.
Beryl’s head of policy Patrick Donnelly said they could remove up to 60 swap jobs per day, freeing up more resources to carry out repairs and increasing the number of e-bikes available on the street by up to 15%.
Installation of the first hub will begin in the coming weeks, with all hubs set to be installed by March next year.
Donnelly said: “We’re really excited to deliver what could be a groundbreaking project for the industry, offering a blueprint for the delivery of successful e-share schemes in less densely populated rural areas.
“With over 300 e-bikes spread across 870 sq km, battery swapping in Cornwall can be time-consuming, costly and inefficient."
The hubs will also reduce the scheme’s carbon footprint and operational costs, said Donnelly, making it more feasible to expand into new areas and maximise scheme potential.
> BikeFlex to provide renewable solar e-bike charging with Solarcycle
“Ultimately, the project will aim to increase ridership and, by boosting efficiency and reducing operational costs, the project could help generate up to 50,000 more e-bike trips across Cornwall every year.”
This project is part of the Transport Decarbonisation Demonstrators programme, funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and delivered by Innovate UK.
Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “We want to support residents to make more sustainable choices about how they travel. This funding will not only increase the availability of e-bikes in areas such as Falmouth, Penryn and Newquay where we know they are in high demand, but also support our work to reduce Cornwall’s carbon emissions.”
> Beryl to run new West Midlands e-scooter scheme
Mike Biddle, executive director net zero at Innovate UK, said: “By looking at decarbonisation through a place-based lens it is hoped that these projects will bring wider benefits above and beyond transport decarbonisation such as the improved health of residents through better access to active travel modes, a greater sense of community created by schemes or a decrease in congestion levels due to fewer private vehicles on the road.
“We’re looking forward to the project completion next year and seeing the impact.”
Beryl and Cornwall Council first launched the e-bike share scheme in Falmouth back in September 2022. It was expanded to other towns and currently comprises 302 e-bikes across 110 bays.