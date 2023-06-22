Ad header

BikeFlex to provide renewable solar e-bike charging with Solarcycle

by Jun 22 2023
Cargo e-bike cyclist with SolarPoint charging pillar.jpg, by BikeFlex

The e-bike leasing company has partnered with Solarcycle UK, which offers an off-grid, solar ‘in a box’ EV charging solution

E-bike leasing company BikeFlex has partnered with Solarcycle UK to provide renewable solar e-bike charging under its business leasing plans.

This is in response to the growing demand for e-bike charging solutions, with the partnership aiming “to accelerate the transition from traditional cars to e-bikes by making e-biking and charging more accessible and affordable”.

BikeFlex gives access to e-bikes and cargo bikes on monthly plans, partnering with brands including BMC, Brompton, Riese & Muller, Stromer and Cowboy. Businesses can now lease Solarcycle's ‘solar-in-a-box' e-bike charging solution alongside their e-bike fleet, starting at £195 per month over a three-year period for the SolarPoint Twin e-bike charging station.

Customers can select their e-bike fleet and add the necessary number of SolarPoints, and the charging pillars can also be branded.

Branded e-bike & SolarPoint charging pillar - for illustration purposes.jpg
Branded e-bike and SolarPoint charging pillar, by BikeFlex


Tim Hammond, co-founder of BikeFlex, said: “Our e-bike leasing customers often ask what to do about charging. Leasing e-bikes with Solarcycle is the perfect complete solution for businesses working with an ESG agenda.

“The e-bike fleet and charging solution, created in collaboration with Solarcycle, will entice people out of their cars and onto e-bikes. This is a pivotal moment for companies to take responsibility for their fleets and embrace e-bikes as part of a sustainable and cost-effective transportation solution, not only for their employees but also as part of their overall company fleet.”

Solarcycle's charging stations feature UK standard universal 3-pin sockets. The company says the system harnesses sunlight through flexible PV panels, converting the energy into electrical current for e-bike charging on the SolarPoint pillars. Each pillar is configured to charge two bikes simultaneously.

Paul Stratford, founder of Solarcycle UK, added: “I am excited to be working with BikeFlex as a company that closely reflects our mission of getting people to switch from the car to an e-bike.

“With Solarcycle's 'solar-in-a-box' e-bike charging solution, developed by cyclists for cyclists, and BikeFlex's innovative e-bike leasing, the two companies are providing businesses with everything they need to make the switch from cars to e-bikes.

“This new partnership creates a hassle-free and affordable way for businesses and organisations to positively contribute to their overall sustainability goals.”

