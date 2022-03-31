Bafang releases “stronger and lighter” M510 mid-motor

Bafang has introduced the latest version of its mid-motor, the M510, which it says offers improved torque compared to its predecessor, the M500, despite being 500g lighter.
While the claimed maximum torque of 95Nm remains the same, Bafang says the overall torque curve of the M510 is higher. It cites high cadence support of 120 rpm as illustrative of its improvements.
Magnesium housing meanwhile helps bring the overall weight down to 2.9kg from the M500’s 3.4kg.
Other updates include optimisation of the software to provide a smoother start that is said to deliver, “a better entry into short curves or crisp climbs.”
The focus here is e-MTBs and steeper slopes. In those situations too much power tends to result in wheelspin while too little is… well, too little. Bafang say the M510’s torque sensor will better gauge the amount of assistance to provide according to the rider's pedalling force.
The M510 also benefits from improved waterproofing, a 12V light module, integrated connections and compatibility with a chain guard.
The motor mount is the same as the M500 and M410.
The M510 follows the launch of the H700 the dual-speed rear hub motor last year. That system, primarily intended for city e-bikes, automatically adjusts the gearbox ratio based on the speed of the bike, improving climbing efficiency relative to the Chinese firm’s other rear hub motors.