Bafang has developed a dual-speed rear hub e-bike motor

Bafang is to launch an automatic dual-speed rear drive system next month. The H700 integrated system is intended primarily for electric city bikes.
Bafang already produces a wide array of e-bike motors, including a number of rear hub systems. The Chinese firm says its new H700 rear motor is the product of several years of research and development.
The system will automatically adjust the gearbox ratio based on the speed of the bike – presumably offering improved assistance when setting off or when the rider is going uphill.
The motor offers the usual 250W with 32Nm of torque and is linked to a high-precision torque sensor.
A 360Wh battery is integrated into the bike’s down tube, along with a simple single-button display. It’ll also feature Bluetooth functionality.
The H700 system is relatively compact with a weight of 3.2kg, a maximum outer diameter of 136mm and standard OLD of 135mm.
The rear motor can be adapted to standard e-bike sizes for both belt and chain transmissions. The motor wiring is also on the left side of the outlet structure to allow for a concealed harness inside the frame to prevent unnecessary scratches.