Acer expands electric bike range with more AI-driven options, including cargo and urban models

Computer manufacturer Acer has expanded its range of electric bikes, after its first offering, the ebii, launched last year.
Like the ebii, the bikes will use AI-integrated technology to adapt to the rider’s pedalling power, riding conditions and the preferred level of assistance.
What are the new bikes?
Acer hasn’t just released one new model, they’ve targeted different markets with five new e-bikes, and four electric scooters. The ebii elite maintains the ebii’s insistence of lower case names, as well as the minimalist design and AI integration of its predecessor.
The elite includes more accessories, like front and rear racks, making it more adaptable for commuters or those who want to use it for errands. The performance has also been updated, with the motor now moved to the rear wheel and it uses derailleur gearing over a belt drive.
The other new bikes include the Predator eNomad-R, the eNomad-R ST, eCargo-M, eCity-R, and eUrban-R. These all include Acer’s tracking technology which can help riders locate their bikes if they’re stolen.
Urban and cargo bikes
The Predator eNomad-R and eNomad-R ST e-bikes are designed as urban bikes, and have a very relaxed, almost chopper-style rather than a utility focus. They feature aluminium frames, suspension forks and 20in wheels with 4in fat bike tyres.
The eCargo-M is as it suggests, an e-cargo bike. It can carry up to 230kg of load, and uses a rear-loading design, although a front rack can also be used.
The eCity-R and eUrban-R are slightly more traditional in their looks and approach to an urban e-bike. The eUrban-R uses a step-through frame, and the eCity-R a step-over.
We’re not sure on pricing just yet or availability, but we’ll update this story as and when we get the information.