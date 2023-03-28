Computer manufacturer Acer enters e-bike market with AI-driven ebii

Computer manufacturer Acer has entered the e-bike market with the AI-driven hub motor ebii.
The bike’s AI-powered ebiiAssist function adapts to the rider’s pedalling power, riding conditions, and preferred level of assistance. Acer say it will adapt over time for a personalised experience.
During rides, the controller leverages its AI technology to automatically adjust motor output to provide “effortless” riding based on users’ pedalling and terrain. Weighing 16kg, Acer says the ebii’s aluminium alloy frame is optimised for a “stable and nimble riding experience”.
Jerry Kao, co-COO of Acer Inc, said: “The all-new Acer ebii delivers on our commitment to sustainability via technology and creative design, further driven by the desire to enhance user’s mobility and experiences.
“As urban commuters search for convenient, safe, and greener options, the Acer ebii’s AI assistance and innovative safety features empower them to go further, faster.”
The Acer ebii has a modular architecture that fits the battery pack and control box into a single compact intelligent vehicle control box.
The wheelset at the motor position has a single-sided fork design and a 250/350W motor offering 40Nm of torque, enabling assisted riding of up to 25km/h. Acer say it can be configured as a front, centre, or rear hub.
The bike comes with a removable battery that Acer says offers up to 110km and charges up to 100% in 2.5 hours. AI-optimised power distribution supposedly helps extend the battery life to support a full day’s ride.
It is built with a "high-integrity design" from MPS Energy, which uses a unique cell layout and holder for greater charge protection and safety. Acer says the battery has also gone through “rigorous” testing and certification approvals.
Kao added: “Acer’s debut into the e-bike market brings together work from Acer’s subsidiaries, like MPS Energy’s power system and Xplova’s cycling computing. The cornerstone of the ebii’s design is the intelligent vehicle control box, which powers and directs the bike’s myriad of functions from one centre of operations.”
The Acer ebii has a suite of safety features - the ebii’s front and rear lights automatically illuminate in the dark, with additional lighting under the vehicle control box. The bike is also equipped with a Rear Collision Warning radar sensor mounted under the seat, and there is also a crash detection and e-bike health status notification feature.
The ebii’s AI also harnesses data and collects user insights through the ebiiGO companion app. Riders can connect their phone to their e-bike via Bluetooth, then use ebiiGO to check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and more. They can also access ebiiRide, an adaptive mission control app that works with ebiiAssist to ensure riders don’t run out of power.
ebiiRide offers three modes to choose from to suit riding preferences: Eco Mode for power-saving, My ebii Mode for smart balance, and Boost Mode for speed and motor output adjustments based on the current road conditions and distance to the destination.