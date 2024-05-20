First ride: Volt Lite

We have previously been impressed by several of Volt's e-bikes - not only their performance, but also their thoughtful and individual design. We've now been lucky enough to try out a pre-production sample of the Volt Lite, an e-folder with a belt-drive and a powerful mid-motor whose weight is not as great as you might expect from such a combination.
With an HQ in London and an assembly plant in Milton Keynes, Volt have become fixtures of the UK e-bike world since being founded in 2010. They're a regular presence in our news too, whether it's for launching a subscription service or for offering subsidised e-bikes to Deliveroo riders.
We've previously reviewed the stylish single-speed Volt London and the powerful hub-motor driven e-MTB with throttle, the Volt Alpine - both of which impressed us. The Volt Lite was therefore an intriguing proposition.
The spec
As with the Volt London, the Lite features a lovely brushed alloy-finish frame along with a faux carbon fork (actually alloy).
I wasn't aware of the Bafang M820 mid-drive's existence until I saw it on this bike, as the M200 and M420 are the ones that seem to predominate in the UK at the minute. However, on paper, it looks very impressive with claimed 75nm torque from just a 2.3kg claimed weight.
Looking at the way it hides itself behind the chainwheel, I'd say that weight was pretty believable.
The other main spec elements are a 360Wh seatpost battery (it's removable, though as we'll see, that's a little fiddly in its current form), Shimano Nexus 3-speed hub gears, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and comfortable yet fast Schwalbe Big Ben 20” x 2” tyres.
It has a full commuting package of hardwired Spanninga lights, full length mudguards and a kickstand.
Whilst our test bike did not feature a rear rack or any attachment points for one, Volt say the final version will have one available.
On my scales the Volt Lite weighed 18.9kg with battery in situ and 15.8kg with it removed. Whilst that's not outstandingly light for an electric folder, it's certainly very competitive against the few other 20in e-folders with mid-drives that are out there. Ultra-light e-folders tend to use the smallest hub motor possible to keep weight to a minimum, even though they don't offer the same power as mid-drives.
Riding and folding
The motor did feel like a high powered mid-drive, despite its small size and relatively light weight. It cruised up our standard hill climb in a time only a few seconds behind the most powerful Bosch motors.
It's not whisper quiet, but certainly quiet enough not to be really noticeable whilst riding.
It was a little less sure of itself up our extremely steep hill test, but this was probably due to the gearing being a bit high. I'd guess the choice of gear ratios are restricted by which Gates Carbon belt sprockets are available and it does make you aware that the motor can actually stall at a very low cadence.
Overall I was very impressed though. The steeper test climb is around 20% in places and it's unlikely most cyclists will come across such a gradient. The punchy output of the motor was confirmed by a handy readout on the mini-handlebar display that showed a peak power output of nearly 500W on the most demanding sections. (The 250W legal limit refers to 'continuous' rather than peak power.)
The Volt Lite is a pretty upright and comfortable ride too with the large volume tyres easing out humps and bumps and making it suitable for light off-road riding along canal towpaths and the like, whilst the hydraulic brakes, three-speed hub gearing and lights all did just what they are supposed to.
In short, it's intuitive and easy to ride. Small wheeled e-bikes are always going to feel a bit more lively to ride than bigger wheeled ones, but I felt most riders, beginners or otherwise would probably feel at home on this bike.
I had a couple of quibbles; the battery gauge sometimes jumped down a few percent at a time, which doesn't help give an accurate feel for how much battery you do actually have left.
Whilst the fold was useful and quick - making this a decent choice for getting it on and off trains and into cars etc - it could do with something to tie the handlebar post to the frame when folded.
If you want to lighten the almost 19kg package by a few kg - as well you might - the 360Wh seatpost battery does remove, but in the tested design it's hard to get at and remove the power lead. However, Volt say the production version will have the power lead at the top of the seatpost where it will be much easier to access.
There will also be an optional rack available to add carrying capacity to the bike.
The competition
Folders like the Brompton Electric are quicker and more compact to fold and a little lighter, though you don't get that mid-drive power and the extra comfort of bigger wheels and tyres. At £2,900 Brompton's cheapest electric model is only £1 more than the Volt though and has the same size battery.
There are very few mid-drive folders out there and even fewer with a belt drive. The Volt Lite's main contender looks to be the excellent Surge Traveller that we have reviewed and liked, but it's heavier and pricier - though you get a bigger battery and its Bosch motor system is a rock-solid long term choice.
If you want to step away from the belt drive arena, the Tern Vektron is also Bosch-powered but also heavier and pricier.
If you want to check out a wider range of e-folders take a look at our 2024 list of best electric folding bikes.