Volt is offering subsidised e-bikes to Deliveroo riders

Volt – the UK-based manufacturer of e-bikes such as the Volt Connect and Volt London – is running a nationwide trial that will see its Burlington model made available to Deliveroo riders for a special subsidised price.
The Volt Burlington is a classic-looking step-through e-bike with a rack on the back and a more upright riding position than some of the brand’s other models.
It’s built around a SpinTech rear hub motor and a 504Wh battery. It also features a suspension fork, front and rear lights, mudguards and a built-in Abus lock.
The normal retail price is £2,074. However, Volt say the trial will, “explore the suitability of various buying options for a select group of Deliveroo riders.”
Owner and founder, James Metcalfe, commented: “For Volt to partner with Deliveroo in the UK to offer riders high quality e-bikes at an accessible price is incredibly exciting. We look forward to seeing what impact this initial trial period can bring and hope to continue our collaboration into the future and get more riders on alternative more environmentally friendly transport soon.”
Deliveroo’s director of policy and sustainability, Paul Bedford added: “At Deliveroo, we are committed to supporting our marketplace and taking action to drive sustainability. By significantly reducing the cost of a new, high spec Volt e-bike, we hope to accelerate the trend towards a greener fleet, reducing carbon emissions while helping riders to maximise their earnings – a win-win for all.”
Light electric vehicles are increasingly being pitched as ideal for last mile delivery.
Research has shown that electric cargo bikes deliver faster than vans with even Amazon getting in on the action now, aiming for a million e-cargo bike deliveries a year from its new London micro-mobility hub.
We’ve also reported on Zoomo, an e-bike subscription service, who recently announced a 45km/h “moped killer” e-bike for delivery riders, while in August we reviewed the Eskuta SX250, a moped-style e-bike that is primarily intended for the same market.
More recently, Israeli e-moped firm Blitz Motors entered the UK with a view to supplanting the petrol-powered mopeds currently used by many delivery riders.