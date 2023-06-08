Zoomo adds Urban Arrow e-cargo bikes to its subscription packages

E-bike subscription firm Zoomo has partnered with e-cargo bike manufacturer Urban Arrow to expand the offerings on its subscription platform.
The partnership will offer customers in the urban logistics space a “more diverse range of sustainable and efficient fleet subscription solutions,” says Zoomo.
Urban Arrow’s e-cargo bikes, which include the Cargo L and XL Cargo Line Rohloff, will be offered alongside its fleet management software, servicing, and flexible finance. The cargo bikes are available now in the UK and Europe.
The bikes are equipped with the Bosch Cargo Line motor and a suspension fork. The Cargo L and XL both come with multiple box variants that the company says can carry up to 620 litres.
The partnership will also enable Urban Arrow to access new markets, giving the company the potential to broaden its user base through Zoomo’s subscription packages. Urban Arrow’s existing and future customers will also get access to Zoomo’s servicing network, software platform and finance offering.
Michael Johnson, co-founder and CRO of Zoomo, said: “Partnering with Urban Arrow represents a major win for Zoomo and our customers in the urban logistics space. By adding Urban Arrow's cutting-edge hardware into our platform, we can offer our customers even more sustainable and efficient fleet solutions, while expanding our servicing capabilities.
“Urban Arrow's global reach also presents a significant opportunity for us to grow our business, while helping our customers expand their fleets and reduce their environmental impact.”
Jorrit Kreek, co-founder of Urban Arrow, said: “At Urban Arrow we are thrilled to partner with Zoomo. With Zoomo being the world’s leading platform for commercial micromobility fleets, we are proud to see our Urban Arrow electric cargo bikes being ridden by industry leading companies.”