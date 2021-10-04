Zefal has released a special e-bike chain lubricant

Zefal has followed in the footsteps of Muc-Off and a couple of others by launching an e-bike specific chain lube. Higher torque loads wear e-bike chains down quicker, so this new product is supposedly formulated to withstand that better.
Not wishing to complicate matters too much, Zefal has called its new product “Ebike Chain Lube”.
A spokesperson said the lubricant should prove effective and durable in all conditions.
“This specific lube protects your chain against wear, corrosion and friction thanks to its formulation based on extreme pressure additives,” they said. “This premium oil penetrates deep into the chain and is resistant to extreme temperatures and water. It keeps the transmission quiet and extends its life.”
Ebike Chain Lube comes in a 120ml bottle with the usual drip dispenser. It costs £9.95.