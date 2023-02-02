What are the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone?

The fifth edition of the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone will take place between August 31 and September 2 this year. Ischgl in Austria will be hosting them for the third time.
Billed as., “the biggest E-Bike race in the world,” the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone is a mass participation e-MTB event. It’s for riders of standard e-MTBs with pedal assistance of up to 25km/h and a 250W motor rating.
The three fastest cyclists in the elite category – for which there’s a qualifying event the day before – will be awarded official gold, silver, and bronze World Cup medals.
However, there’s also an ‘everyone’ category where participants aim to beat certain time limits, for which they will be awarded Everyman World Championship gold, silver or bronze medals.
If you beat the gold time limit, the E-Bike World Federation says you can call yourself ‘world champion’ – which is very generous of it.
The main event takes place on two different courses on Saturday, September 2. The world championship route for the ‘everyone’ classification is 27.1km with 790m of climbing. Organisers say the route uses wide paths with spectacular views and impressive mountain scenery.
The course has some more technical sections which you can choose to tackle or you can take a slightly longer route to bypass them.
The elite race takes place on a more technically demanding 37.1km course with over 1,250m of climbing.
The Championships will also take in the Ischgl Ironbike Fox Hunt Challenge on Thursday, August 31.
What’s that? We’ll quote the press release because we rather like the way this has been worded.
“E-bikers try to overtake two ‘foxes’ on the uphill course towards Idalp. The foxes are on the road with a lead run and without electricity – the participants will follow a little later with electricity running through their bikes. In two starting blocks, the aim is to catch up to one female and one male fox – the foxes are still a secret.”
The way we’re reading that is that a couple of people riding unpowered MTBs (possibly pro riders) will get a head start and then e-MTB riders will try and catch them.
Quite understandably (but arguably a tad misleadingly) places at the E-Bike World Championships for Everyone are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you register by April 29, it costs 59 euros without a rental e-bike or 108 euros with one. (E-bikes can also be booked for two days.) Between then and August 2023, entry will cost 69 euros and after that 79 euros, if places are still available.