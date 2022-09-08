Ad header

Volt opts for new motor system on updated Regent and Connect

by Sep 8 2022
Volt Connect main.jpg, by Volt

UK brand switches to Bafang M200 mid-motor for power delivery

UK e-bike manufacturer Volt has released updated versions of two of its urban hybrids – the Connect, which we reviewed a few months back, and the Regent, which we rated very highly indeed the last time we took a look at it in 2019.

The firm promises “a host of technical advancements,” but the most significant is the inclusion of the new Bafang M200 mid-motor system where previously the bikes employed Shimano’s STEPS E6100.

Bafang class the M200 as a “city” mid-drive rated at 65Nm torque, which is around the same as the highly regarded Bosch Performance Line Gen 3 motor.

It employs torque sensors to gauge the application of power assistance and this ensures a very smooth ride where the motor provides a proportional response to your own pedal input rather than just kicking in a bunch of watts purely because the pedals are turning.

Volt Regent.jpg


The 2022 Volt Regent remains a classic step-through e-bike, but gets upgraded suspension, improved brakes and a 504Wh battery.

It also moves form a derailleur gear set-up to low maintenance Shimano Nexus 8-speed internal hub gears.

Volt Connect.jpg


The Connect gets Shimano Deore 9-speed derailleur gears, updated styling, new Kevlar-lined tyres, lockout suspension and some luggage carrying options.

Both bikes are priced at £2,499.

