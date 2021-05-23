Video: Man uses Swytch to transform rusty old Royal Mail bike found in canal into e-bike

Everyone likes a restoration. Carl Rogers found the rusty old frame of a Royal Mail delivery bike in a canal and then turned it into an e-bike using the Swytch e-bike conversion kit.
As you’d imagine, the video features quite a lot of paint stripping, repainting, sanding, cleaning and greasing – all of which is both heart-warming and weirdly therapeutic to watch.
Rogers then replaces all of the missing components and adds the Swytch kit.
Swytch – which we reviewed here – comprises a battery pack that sits on your handlebars, a cadence sensor that fits on your crank, and a motor built into a front wheel.
The motor’s 250W with a 40Nm torque rating and you can team it with either a 180Wh or 250Wh battery.
Rogers manages to source an old Sturmey-Archer wheel for the rear. It’s not quite submerged-in-a-canal knackered, but it needs a bit of restoration too.
The finished bike looks pretty fine.
Rogers has got a Patreon page for his restoration videos if you’d like to support his efforts.