Ad header

Video: Man uses Swytch to transform rusty old Royal Mail bike found in canal into e-bike

by May 23 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
2 comments
Carl Rogers.jpg
Carl Rogers.jpg, by YouTube

YouTuber Carl Rogers dredges himself a restoration project

Everyone likes a restoration. Carl Rogers found the rusty old frame of a Royal Mail delivery bike in a canal and then turned it into an e-bike using the Swytch e-bike conversion kit.

As you’d imagine, the video features quite a lot of paint stripping, repainting, sanding, cleaning and greasing – all of which is both heart-warming and weirdly therapeutic to watch.

Rogers then replaces all of the missing components and adds the Swytch kit.

Swytch – which we reviewed here – comprises a battery pack that sits on your handlebars, a cadence sensor that fits on your crank, and a motor built into a front wheel.

The motor’s 250W with a 40Nm torque rating and you can team it with either a 180Wh or 250Wh battery.

Rogers manages to source an old Sturmey-Archer wheel for the rear. It’s not quite submerged-in-a-canal knackered, but it needs a bit of restoration too.

The finished bike looks pretty fine.

Carl Rogers e-bike.jpg
Carl Rogers e-bike.jpg, by YouTube


Rogers has got a Patreon page for his restoration videos if you’d like to support his efforts.

2 comments

20 min 26 sec ago

why would somebody drill holes in the seatstays to drain them but not remove the bottom bracket?

and then remove the headset bearings to clean and grease but again not the bottom bracket?

27 min 43 sec ago

apart from the lack of front brake, handlebars being upside down and not replacing the bottom bracket - looks good

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Benno RemiDemi 9D
Benno RemiDemi 9D
Good quality compact cargo bike that can be built with a range of luggage options
Riverside 540e
MATE X
BMC AlpenChallenge AL Sport One
Scott Addict eRide Premium