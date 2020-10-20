Video: Inflatable e-bike (okay, moped) intended as affordable last mile transport option

Okay, this is actually slightly beyond our remit as it’s technically a moped, but we couldn’t resist reporting on this “Poimo” (portable and inflatable mobility device).
The Poimo project, developed at Tokyo University, has seen the creation of assorted devices featuring inflatable frames, inflatable wheels, and even inflatable steering mechanisms.
The basic idea is that you can carry the vehicle in your bag and blow it up when you need it.
The shape of that vehicle can be whatever you want though. The designers use an interactive design system to scan the user’s desired riding posture and then build a personal mobility device according to your shape and colour preferences.
“The biggest advantage of inflatable mobility is that it can be small when you’re not using it and large when you are,” Hiroki Sato, director of the inflatable mobility project, told Digital Trends.
He believes the concept could prove more cost-effective than other micro-mobility solutions.
“As long as you have an inflator, you can get around comfortably on the road [for short journeys], and because the vehicle is made of fabric, it’s easy to create a shape that suits your individual needs. We’re also hoping it will be cheaper to manufacture than metal [vehicles].”
We’ll take some convincing.
