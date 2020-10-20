Ad header

Video: Inflatable e-bike (okay, moped) intended as affordable last mile transport option

by Oct 20 2020
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
1 comments
Poimo.jpg
Poimo.jpg, by YouTube

Inventors believe “Poimo” could prove more cost effective than other micro-mobility options

Okay, this is actually slightly beyond our remit as it’s technically a moped, but we couldn’t resist reporting on this “Poimo” (portable and inflatable mobility device).

The Poimo project, developed at Tokyo University, has seen the creation of assorted devices featuring inflatable frames, inflatable wheels, and even inflatable steering mechanisms.

The basic idea is that you can carry the vehicle in your bag and blow it up when you need it.

The shape of that vehicle can be whatever you want though. The designers use an interactive design system to scan the user’s desired riding posture and then build a personal mobility device according to your shape and colour preferences.

“The biggest advantage of inflatable mobility is that it can be small when you’re not using it and large when you are,” Hiroki Sato, director of the inflatable mobility project, told Digital Trends.

He believes the concept could prove more cost-effective than other micro-mobility solutions.

“As long as you have an inflator, you can get around comfortably on the road [for short journeys], and because the vehicle is made of fabric, it’s easy to create a shape that suits your individual needs. We’re also hoping it will be cheaper to manufacture than metal [vehicles].”

We’ll take some convincing.

Here’s another one though.

1 comments

10 min 57 sec ago

The shape can be "whatever you want", you say?....

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Benno Boost E-1.jpg
Benno Boost E 10D CX
A fun-to-ride cargo bike with a powerful motor and a good range of accessories
Triumph Trekker GT
Rad Power Radrunner
Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp Carbon
ARCC Abington Electric