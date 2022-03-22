Video: Indian inventor demonstrates his incredibly robust e-bike conversion kit

We’ve seen our fair share of promotional videos for e-bike conversion kits. Most emphasise how easy the kit in question is to fit. Gursaurabh Singh has taken a different tack when demonstrating his Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit (DVECK).
Don’t get us wrong, he does say it’s easy to fit. DVECK bolts onto the bike frame near the chainset and Singh reckons you can get it up and running in 20 minutes.
He also says it’ll fit pretty much any bike in India, which is quite a claim given there are tens of millions of bikes in the country.
You can’t fault his demonstration though, which involves completely submerging the bike in mud and setting the kit on fire, among other things.
The video was released last month and has since attracted the attention of Anand Mahindra, the billionaire chair of the Mahindra Group conglomerate, who says he is keen to invest.
Writing on Instagram about his creation a few weeks ago, Singh said: “In this process of developing this ground-breaking technology we constantly defied the general understanding that says it requires a big lab, lots of funding, a big team and the best of equipment.
“You can deliver with three: a hand grinder, a drilling machine and discipline. Maybe fish and chips too.”
DVECK offers about 40km per charge and can also function as a tool for charging your phone by pedal power.
It has a top speed of 25km/h and is controlled by a throttle in its current form.