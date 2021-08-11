Velotton introduces classic look e-bikes “at a very nice price”

Polish firm Velotton – best known for its e-bike conversion kit – has introduced two new lightweight e-bikes with ‘classic’ looks. The Velotton Road and Velotton Mixte are available with three battery mounting options: in the front basket, in the rear basket and in the pannier bag.
The steel bikes are billed as being a “very nice price”. They’re available from €1,390. There’s not really any difference between them other than that the Mixte has a step-through frame.
Unsurprisingly, they are built around the Vekkit e-bike conversion kit – which comprises a hub motor, a bag to house the battery and a crank-mounted cadence sensor.
The bikes are single-speed as standard, but there’s also an option to upgrade to a 3-speed internal gear hub.
The 360Wh removable battery is said to be the lightest on the market at just 1.6kg. This helps keep the bike’s total weight down to 16.9 kg, including the battery and crate. (The crate or pannier bag for the battery is included in the price.)
Velotton reckon that the low weight and their efficient software allow for a range of up to 110km or up to 60km with a child and trailer.
The setup features an electronic brake system too. When you brake using the rear brake, the front motor hub brakes too – although this can be switched off.
Control is via a handlebar remote and there’s the obligatory mobile app for stats and navigation.