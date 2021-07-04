Vekkit e-bike conversion kit updated with GPS locator and more

Polish firm Velotton has launched a new version of its Vekkit e-bike conversion kit featuring, amongst other things, additional anti-theft features. These include a GPS sensor to provide an exact location of the bike, plus movement notifications sent to the user’s phone when a motion sensor is triggered.
Launched around a year ago, Vekkit is not radically dissimilar to the popular Swytch e-bike conversion system.
You get a front wheel with a hub motor, a bag to house the battery and a crank-mounted cadence sensor. Velotton reckon installation takes 5-10 minutes.
You can mount it to your handlebars, seat post or inside a pannier bag and there are also head tube mounts for Brompton and Dahon bikes.
The new version allows you to check on your bike’s location when you are away. This is combined with a sensor which registers “even the smallest movements of your bike” triggering notifications on your phone.
This new module was developed so that it can also be installed on the previous versions of Vekkit and it can work without the main kit’s battery for up to two months.
It also features additional sensors which monitor air quality and provide additional statistics on acceleration, gradient and other things.
There’s also a new 180Wh battery option. This is only 900g, which means the whole kit, including the wheel, can be kept down to 2.8kg.
More info on the Vekkit website. Prices start at €670.