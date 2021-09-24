Users will get reward points for every mile they ride on Daymak’s new e-bike

Canadian electric vehicle manufacturer, Daymak, has announced an e-bike rewards scheme ahead of the launch of the first product in its ambitious Avvenire line. Users will earn points with “every pedal stroke” when the Terra e-bike ships next year.
Daymak’s Avvenire line comprises six electric vehicles: an e-bike, a recumbent bike, an e-scooter, an all-terrain vehicle, an electric car and – most eyebrow-raising of all – a personal flying vehicle.
The last of those isn’t due for a few years yet. They’re kicking things off with the e-bike instead. Don’t try and fly before you can cycle, as the old saying goes.
The Terra features a 500W motor, a 960Wh battery, 15W solar panels and a patented wireless charging system called Ondata.
You can also collect RidePoints, which will be redeemable through Daymak for real-world products.
The firm says the scheme will for some reason double up as a community for owners to share routes and undertake challenges. We assume this is because additional RidePoints will be an incentive for doing so.
“The same way electric car owners get tax credits for buying green technology, we believe that e-bike owners should be rewarded too,” said the firm’s founder, Aldo Baiocchi.
“Through buying our emission-free alternatives, our customers have been helping us make the world a greener place, and RidePoints is a token of gratitude for them, and for the Earth. We cannot wait to show people what the app has to offer.”
Baiocchi added that the bike is also being geared towards being a node on a blockchain the firm is currently developing.
Pricing for the Terra starts from $3,495 with deliveries currently slated for June 2022.