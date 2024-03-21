Ad header

Unique electric cargo bike brand Ca Go is now available in the UK

by Mar 21 2024
1 comments
Ca Go CS riding, by Ca Go Bikes

The CS 'city utility vehicle' comes with 180kg capacity and a striking look

German electric bike company Ca Go Bike - that surprisingly makes cargo bikes - is coming to the UK. We first spotted the brand and its unique looking bikes last year at Eurobike, and since then it has partnered with distributor Also Bikes to enter the UK market.
 

The Ca Go CS

So far, it looks like it’s just the Ca Go CS that’s going to be available to UK customers. This is a ‘city utility vehicle’ (CUV) that looks like it prioritises ride quality over absolute carrying capacity – which is listed at 180kg.

It comes with enough space to carry a small child on the rear rack (or other, less lively items of luggage) as well as offering storage in its cargo hold and on the front rack.

It’s certainly an innovative approach, and the low centre of gravity will undoubtedly help to maintain manoeuvrability even when fully loaded.

The bike also uses cable steering, which might put some users off – but the double cable pulleys are justified by the brand as they claim to be “resistant to wear and can be easily re-tensioned”.
 

The setup

In terms of drive system, the CS uses the Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor, and a PowerPack 545Wh battery as standard, although riders can upgrade to a 725Wh option.

There are three models in the lineup: the CS100, which uses a Microshift derailleur gearing system; the CS150, which uses an Enviolo hub gear paired with a chain drive; and the CS200 which uses an Enviolo gear hub and a belt drive.

Prices start from £5,490 and the bikes are available to order from the Ca Go Bike website, with distribution from Also Bikes.

Author block

Rebecca Bland's picture

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

1 comments

4 hours 12 min ago

How is this anything but a stupid design where fashion trumps form.  WTAF is the point of breaking the giant front load bay on a cargo bike into 2 crappy and compromised areas?

