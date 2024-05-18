Ad header

UK police could get remote shutdown weapon to stop e-bikes and e-scooters

by May 18 2024
7 comments
London cyclists.jpg, by Ayad Hendy via Unsplash

Device would send a signal to 'confuse' the electric motor

UK police officers could be equipped with devices that can shut down the motors of e-bikes and e-scooters, where the rider is suspected of being involved in a crime, by firing an electromagnetic pulse at the vehicle that would trick the motor into thinking it’s overheating.

National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) chair Gavin Stephens said the device, which would require line of sight to work, was in development and could be months away from being available.

The device would be housed in a backpack, and has therefore drawn several comparisons to the proton packs used in the Ghostbusters films.

Stephens told a media briefing: “Basically, it interferes with the electric motor, to trick the electric motor into thinking it is overheating. It sends a signal to confuse the electric motor. All these electric motors apparently have an in-built safety system that if it thinks it’s overheating, it shuts down. At the minute, it’s like a ginormous backpack.”

E-scooter.jpg
E-scooter, by Enrique Ortega Miranda via Unsplash


The device would work with both e-bikes and e-scooters. E-scooters can currently only be ridden on UK roads when rented as part of official trials, but while use of privately-owned e-scooters is illegal, they can be legally purchased.

> E-scooters and the law: When and where are you legally allowed to ride an electric scooter

Earlier this year, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched ‘Operation Crush’, destroying e-scooters and electric motorbikes which have been used to commit crimes.

Inspector Andy Tester said that due to the challenges of stopping and identifying riders, the vehicles were becoming “really popular” with those committing a variety of crimes.

> ‘Souped-up’ e-bikes are being seized by City of London Police

This latest equipment was demonstrated to police earlier this year at the Farnborough technology show. “They were also telling me it has the potential to be useful with normal combustion engine vehicles,” Stephens said.

The project is being overseen by NPCC chief scientific adviser Paul Taylor. The device is being developed with the Defence Science and Technology Lab, which is overseen by the Ministry of Defence.

Rebecca Morley

Rebecca has been in cycling journalism since 2018. She started out at trade title BikeBiz and still contributes features to its monthly magazine, and was also named one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2019.

7 comments

1 min 55 sec ago

As usual the police are wasting their time on far fetched solutions that are designed to obfuscate the readily available alternatives.

To detect illegal eBikes all the police need to do is wait at the fast food outlets where Deliveroo and Just Eat etc collect. Then just wait - a new illegal bike will turn up every few minutes.

1 hour 29 min ago

It's great to know the police have finally eradicated the criminal use of motor vehicles and can now concentrate solely on bikes and scooters.

2 hours 26 min ago

Wont work on ebikes unless its the illegal motorbike type withiout pedals. even then they could free wheel away.

Scooters will slow faster due to the smaller wheels.

2 hours 29 min ago

Do Teslas first. 

2 hours 57 min ago

The rabidly anti-cylist Guardian illustrated this story, a week back, with a fine picture of Bill Murray as Venkman.

3 hours 39 min ago

Given that the normal reponse of the police is "yeah -  terrible problem but there's very little we can do etc", what is the likelihood of a copper wearing one of these things ever getting anywhere near an e-bike that is being used to commit a crime?  And in any case if it ihas pedals preseumbly the rider could just keep pedalling away from the copper.

5 hours 51 min ago

Whilst I'm not against the idea I hope they are prohibitively too expensive for the local muggers/ scrotes Beee

