UK legal CYC Photon mid-drive e-bike conversion kit now available

by Sep 14 2023
UK legal CYC Photon mid-drive e-bike conversion kit now available
CYC Photon 2.jpg, by CYC

Light, powerful mid-drive kit now on sale in the UK

We reported on the initial launch of the exciting-sounding Photon mid-drive kit from Hong-Kong-based CYC back in January this year. Whilst the initial version was clearly aimed at the US market (with a 750W motor rating) the company have just made a 250W, 15.5mph, UK-legal version available through Electric Bike Conversions. 

CYC Photon mid drive.png


The Photon claims to weigh around 3.3kg (motor only), which is considerably lighter than competitor mid-drive conversion kits from the likes of Bafang and Tongsin. It also claims an astounding 110Nm of torque - higher than even the top performing Bosch mid-drives. The Bosch Performance Line CX claims 85Nm torque with a motor weight of 2.9kg.

As we noted in our previous coverage, the many cooling fins on the outside of the Photon certainly hint at large amounts of power being generated, with heat needing to be dissipated as a consequence.

Powerful and versatile

It looks a versatile kit as well as a high performance one. A system of slot-in spacers allow it to fit bottom bracket widths between 68mm and 120mm, which should mean it will fit a wide range of recipient bikes. 

CYC Photon battery.JPG


There's a handlebar-mounted control unit for changing power levels, plus a sophisticated app that links wirelessly via Bluetooth to the kit. There's also a choice of batteries on the Electric Bike Conversions selling page, ranging from 360-624Wh.

All of this suggests a premium-priced kit aimed at the high quality, high performance end of the market. The motor only price is £999 with battery prices ranging from £499 to £749 on top of that. The site offers DIY and shop install options with the latter costing an extra £199. There are also options for differing crank lengths and chainring sizes. 

CYC is a discreet mid-drive conversion kit.jpg


We have actually been testing the UK-legal version recently, so keep your eyes peeled for the full review which will be coming to ebiketips shortly. 

Richard Peace

Richard Peace

Richard Peace took to full-time outdoor writing/photojournalism after stints in an office and as an English teacher abroad. His cycling route guide books include the best-selling Ultimate C2C Guide and the Ultimate UK Cycle Route Planner plus Electric Bicycles. He has written for various media about many aspects of cycling

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

