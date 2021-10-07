Halfords is offering free six-hour e-bike test rides from a load of its stores

Have you been toying with buying an e-bike but worry that you don’t have much experience of riding one? Halfords is offering free six-hour test rides so that you can get a real feel for the technology. The retailer’s also teamed up with navigation app, Komoot, to come up with a few suitable routes from its stores.
Like many other retailers, Halfords says sales of e-bikes have risen significantly since the start of the fuel crisis.
This is hardly surprising. E-bikes are an easy – and often quicker – way to get about. They require less effort than cycling, but electric power means you get to bypass queues at petrol pumps, no matter what length they are.
Oh and they’re incredibly fun too. People sometimes forget to mention that bit.
To get yourself one of Halfords’ e-bike trial slots, you need to enter your postcode into their trial finder. This will then show the availability of various bikes at nearby stores.
At that point, you can pick a bike, choose a day and time and book your slot. A £101 deposit is taken when you pick up the bike, which will be refunded in full when you bring it back.
You can find a bunch of suggested rides from various Halfords stores on this Komoot page. They seem to be still adding them, so it might be worth checking again if there isn’t a suitable one right now.