Delfast upgrade their supercharged Top e-bike, with a huge 200 miles of range

Delfast have unveiled the third iteration if their monstrous e-bike with up to 200 miles of range. The Top 3.0 now has a belt drive and improved lighting, while retaining its motorbike-esque looks and frightening 50mph (80km/h) top speed.
As we've noted before when we saw the previous Delfast models, this is probably as close as you're going to get to an actual electric motorbike without doing away with the pedals altogether. It has the appearance of a motocross racer, and numerous features you'd find on a motorbike including double disc hydraulic brakes, mirrors, a top speed of 80km/h (50mph) and beefy suspension front and rear; you can even spec a moto saddle for an additional cost. The total bike weight is 69.9kg, and the huge 3000 watt motor with a starting power of 5000 watts means that you'll inevitably need insurance and a number plate to ride it on UK roads, or anywhere other than private land.
While it's unlikely you'll get anywhere near the 200 miles of range from the bike's Panasonic batteries if you crank the Top 3.0 up to its maximum speed for any length of time, it's easily the rangiest pedal-assist bike we've come across. Delfast appear to have gone more conservative with their maximum range estimate nowadays, as they originally claimed it was up to 236 miles when they first launched in 2017.
The main big change on the Top 3.0 is the switch from a traditional bike chain to a carbon belt drive. The Gates belt can go for thousands of miles without needing any maintenance other than a quick clean with some water, while the speed and power of the Top meant that the company recommended a service check of the chain every 100km on previous models. Delfast don't specifically say what crankset they've used on the new 3.0, but it appears to be a beefier 5-armed design compared to the one on the chain-driven Top 2.0; Delfast just claim it's quieter and "doesn't require a service check every 100km while riding offroad or in rainy weather" as before.
The other upgrade can be found in the lighting, with a more advanced front beam that has two different settings, including a high beam for riding unlit roads or trails at night. As before, there's also rear LED lighting with turn signals.
The Delfast 3.0 is priced at 6,249 euros, but customers who pre-order before 30th June can get it for €5,299. There's also the option to pay monthly, or pay €2,849 up front and the rest on delivery. It's expected to start shipping in August 2020, and you can head over to Delfast's website for more info.