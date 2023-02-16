Trek launches two new e-cargo bikes

Trek has launched two new cargo e-bikes for 2023, both with the capability to carry children and cargo in various ways. The long john style Fetch +4 comes with a host of advanced features, such as cable-operated steering, dropper post and front suspension, while the longtail Fetch +2 has the ability to carry 200kg of cargo. Let’s have a closer look at them both.
Fetch +2
Fetch +2 is a longtail cargo e-bike with an aluminium frame. The bike has been designed with a family in mind and can take up to 200kg of cargo, with the rider included in this weight limit. It rolls on 20in wheels
The frame is designed to carry one or two children at the back, either on the rack or in child seats. Once the kids are old enough to leave the seats behind, the rear rack can have what Trek calls ‘safari bars’ around the seat, giving the kids something to hold on to.
You can attach foot rests on the frame, so their little feet stay off the back wheel and these double up as support for panniers. Trek has designed the cargo-hauling capabilities of this bike so that it should be able to seamlessly carry both the kids and your shopping. This means that the hard-sided panniers can stay attached when the kids are sitting at the back, and you can attach an additional pair of panniers to the front of the bike, as well.
The bike is customisable with hard cover panniers and mudguards that are available in four different colour options.
Fetch +4
The Fetch +4 is designed for those that need even more cargo and kid-carrying capacity. It can take up to five children via the front box (240l) and rear rack, each of them weighing up to 25kg. The front box has two reclining kids' seats with headrests and five-point harnesses as standard. You can also bung on a Maxi Cosi child seat, or a front bench, and even add a passenger position to the rear rack. If the weather takes a turn, there is a rain cover available for the front box.
The Fetch +4’s steering is cable-operated. Trek says this system enables steady handling with an 85° wheel turn while the handlebar only needs to turn 65°. The Fetch +4 rolls on a 27.5in rear wheel and a 20in front wheel. There is only one size available but the handlebar and seat height can be adjusted - the Fetch +4 actually comes with a dropper seat post for easy adjusting on the go, and as an added mountain-bike-like feature, it also has a suspension fork.
Fetch +4 comes with a ring lock at the back, and for added theft protection Trek has added a feature that allows the system to detect whether the bike is being moved normally or with force when you switch it off. It will light up the LEDs and sound an alarm in the event of theft, and if that’s not enough, it will send a notification to your phone.
Bosch motor system
Both of the Fetch models run with Bosch motors and utilise the Bosch Smart System, which allows the components to be fully connected. It updates and allows you to customise your e-bike wirelessly through your phone.
The Bosch Cargo Line featured on the Fetch models was, as the name suggests, designed for carrying cargo. It's a 250W motor and offers 85Nm of torque output. The maximum assisted speed is obviously the law-dictated 25km/h.
The Fetch +2 comes with a 500Wh battery and Fetch +4 with a 750Wh. These can be taken off the bike for charging but there is no possibility to add an extra battery to the system.
The frame has a lifetime warranty. The motor has a 2-year warranty, and the battery has a 500 charge cycle/2-year warranty (whichever comes first) through Bosch.
Both Fetch models have four ride modes. Eco, Eco+, Auto and Cargo. The Cargo mode is for cargo bikes with heavier weights and longer wheelbases. There is also a specific hill-hold function that stops the bike from unintentionally rolling backwards on inclines.
Fetch+ models use the smart LED remote that Trek says is super intuitive to operate and has a compact design. It’s paired with a smartphone grip on the handlebars, allowing you to turn your phone into a smart display using the eBike Flow app.
The Fetch +2 retails for £4,500 and the Fetch+ 4 for £7,200.