Trek launch the super powerful (and UK-illegal) Domane+ HP e-road bike, boasting a 28mph top speed and huge range

Unless you're prepared to import from the US and go through the confusing S-pedelec registration process this side of the pond, then you'll simply have to drool in envy at the new, more powerful version of Trek's Domane+. The HP and HP 7 versions of Trek's Bosch-powered e-road bike have a max assisted speed of 28mph, and with a battery extender it could give you a whopping range of around 160 miles according to our calculations on the Bosch e-bike Range Assistant.
The Domane+ HP uses the new Bosch Performance Line Speed motor and their second-most powerful Powertube 500Wh battery; Trek say you'll be able to get up to 80 miles of range out of it, and using a range extender you could get close to doubling that for ultra long days in the saddle. While this might make it one of the rangiest e-road bikes out there, it's still got a way to go before it can match the 226 miles Delfast claim you can get out of their Kickstarter-born Prime e-bike.
All Domane+ models have Trek's 500 Series OCLV carbon frames and carbon forks, and their IsoSpeed system at the front and rear for extra comfort and compliance. These features also appear on the acoustic (let's make this a thing) versions of the Domane, and the e-bike models also share the same endurance geometry.
Other highlights include Schwalbe G-One Speed 35mm tubeless tyres, hydraulic disc brakes for superior stopping power and a sleek Bosch Kiox display; you also get Bontrager lighting included on the top-of-the-range HP 7 model.
Those in the know (and who have read our guide on the subject) will be aware that you'll need to get yourself a number plate and go through the confusing licensing process to ride the Domane+ HP on these shores; not to mention it's only available via Trek in the USA. The top-of-the-range Domane+ HP 7 costs $9,699 with Bontrager Aeolus Pro wheels and Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting, while the Domane+ HP starts at $6,999 with Bontrager Paradigm rims and a mix of Shimano GRX/Praxis components.
Your choice in the UK is limited to the Domane+ with a 250 watt motor that give an assisted speed of up to 25km/h as per EU regulations, priced at £5,250. There's also the lighter Fazua-powered Domane+ LT, starting at £4,900 and costing £9,750 in its top spec. Check them out on Trek's UK website here.
Some might find it frustrating we're currently not able to experience a supercharged e-bike ride this side of the pond... but could something beginning with B soon be changing all that in the UK? We won't hold our breath!