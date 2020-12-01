Ad header

This Tesla Model B Concept e-bike features an independently turning front wheel and suspension spokes

by Dec 1 2020
3 comments
Elon Musk has previously said that the firm “might” do an electric bike

Let’s start with a couple of clarifications. Industrial designer Kendall Toerner doesn’t work for Tesla and his Model B concept is not an e-bike, it’s a moped or motorbike. It’s still an interesting thing though. Let’s take a look.

It doesn’t quite count as reinventing the wheel, but the most striking element of Toerner’s design is the independently turning front wheel.

Instead of turning handlebars and so turning the wheel, fold out handles would detect force. The wheel would then turn independently based on the force exerted, combined with input from a number of autopilot sensors.

Autopilot is a key element and the bike would feature front, side and rear facing radar, cameras and ultrasonic detectors to pick up cars, potholes, bumps and other objects.

The bike would be powered by two independent motors – one in each wheel with suspension integrated into the spokes.

“The bike has full autonomy to get the user out of harm’s way or guide them effortlessly to their destination,” writes Toerner.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the firm won’t ever produce an electric motorbike because he doesn’t consider them safe. “I was hit by a truck and almost died on one when I was 17,” he explained.

Musk has however said that the firm “might” do an electric bike, although there's been precious little evidence of this so far.

Earlier this year, YouTuber Casey Neistat turned heads by riding around on a top secret Super73 bike with a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired shell.

12 min 12 sec ago

Why on earth would you take something mechanically beautifully simple and efficient and make it a hideous mess of software, sensors and electronics that will, over time, get buggy, and fail? I've always thought there was a good reason that eBikes are bikes + electric boost - if the electric boost runs out, it's still a fully funcitonal bike. This looks like a crazy idea! And I'm with Kendalred, why on earth would you make the steering require power?

1 hour 22 min ago

So if I get this right, the forks are powered - presumably by the same battery that powers everything else? So if the battery runs out of juice, so does the steering? Seems safe.

