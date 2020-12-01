This Tesla Model B Concept e-bike features an independently turning front wheel and suspension spokes

Let’s start with a couple of clarifications. Industrial designer Kendall Toerner doesn’t work for Tesla and his Model B concept is not an e-bike, it’s a moped or motorbike. It’s still an interesting thing though. Let’s take a look.
It doesn’t quite count as reinventing the wheel, but the most striking element of Toerner’s design is the independently turning front wheel.
Instead of turning handlebars and so turning the wheel, fold out handles would detect force. The wheel would then turn independently based on the force exerted, combined with input from a number of autopilot sensors.
Autopilot is a key element and the bike would feature front, side and rear facing radar, cameras and ultrasonic detectors to pick up cars, potholes, bumps and other objects.
The bike would be powered by two independent motors – one in each wheel with suspension integrated into the spokes.
“The bike has full autonomy to get the user out of harm’s way or guide them effortlessly to their destination,” writes Toerner.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the firm won’t ever produce an electric motorbike because he doesn’t consider them safe. “I was hit by a truck and almost died on one when I was 17,” he explained.
Musk has however said that the firm “might” do an electric bike, although there's been precious little evidence of this so far.
Earlier this year, YouTuber Casey Neistat turned heads by riding around on a top secret Super73 bike with a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired shell.