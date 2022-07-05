Thieves “cherry-picked” high value Forme e-bikes from lorry

Derby-based Forme Bikes has had a number of unreleased e-bikes stolen from a lorry transporting them from an assembly supplier. The firm said the thieves “cherry-picked” higher value models with other bikes left behind.
BikeBiz reports that both leisure e-bikes and e-MTBs were taken, including Alport, Black Rocks, Shottle, Peak Trail and Repton models.
All featured high end Bosch motors and all were brand new models not yet available from Forme dealers.
“This theft of e-bikes is really sad news for both our retailers and end consumers,” said Forme’s head of brand and communications, Lee Flanaghan.
“This delivery of e-bikes was already pre-sold to dealers and in many cases reserved by end consumers who were no doubt looking forward to taking delivery of their new e-bike in time for summer. We can only apologise for the disappointment this undoubtedly causes.”
In February, over 100 Giant e-bikes were taken from a lorry on the A12 between London and Lowestoft. Giant said the thieves cut through the container locks before offloading all of the bikes into another vehicle.
We’ve also reported on a number of mass thefts from retailers in recent times.
Last year 15 Cube Reaction Hybrid Pro e-bikes together worth around £35,000 were taken from a shop in the New Forest.
More recently, five Riese and Muller e-bikes with a combined value of more than £30,000 were taken from a shop in Gloucestershire.