There’s a Harley-Davidson e-BMX now – Serial 1 auctions off latest one-off creation (+ video)

by Nov 3 2021
e-BMX.jpg
e-BMX.jpg, by Serial 1

Auction proceeds to go to Matthew McConaughey’s non-profit

After the Harley-Davidson e-Chopper and the Harley-Davidson tribute e-bike, the latest one-off creation from Serial 1, the motorbike manufacturer’s e-bike spin-off, is an electric BMX.

As with the other two, the Mosh/BMX is being auctioned off.

e-BMX rear.jpg


This time around all proceeds will go to the ‘just keep livin Foundation’ – a non-profit set up by Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila that runs after-school fitness programs.

The e-Chopper eventually went for $14,200.

The e-BMX is built around Serial 1’s Mosh/Cty, which means it boasts a Gates Carbon Drive belt, a Brose mid-motor and hydraulic disc brakes.

e-BMX pedals.jpg


To this they’ve added 9″ high-rise BMX bars with ODI Mushroom grips, Bear Trap pedals, internal cable routing and a front-mounted milk crate for cargo.

The frame’s finished with a two-colour fade paint job.

“One ride brings you right back to the suburbs of your youth, ripping skids, jumping kerbs and racing everywhere in a pack of your closest friends,” said Serial 1 brand manager Aaron Frank.

