There’s a Harley-Davidson e-BMX now – Serial 1 auctions off latest one-off creation (+ video)

After the Harley-Davidson e-Chopper and the Harley-Davidson tribute e-bike, the latest one-off creation from Serial 1, the motorbike manufacturer’s e-bike spin-off, is an electric BMX.
As with the other two, the Mosh/BMX is being auctioned off.
This time around all proceeds will go to the ‘just keep livin Foundation’ – a non-profit set up by Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila that runs after-school fitness programs.
The e-Chopper eventually went for $14,200.
The e-BMX is built around Serial 1’s Mosh/Cty, which means it boasts a Gates Carbon Drive belt, a Brose mid-motor and hydraulic disc brakes.
To this they’ve added 9″ high-rise BMX bars with ODI Mushroom grips, Bear Trap pedals, internal cable routing and a front-mounted milk crate for cargo.
The frame’s finished with a two-colour fade paint job.
“One ride brings you right back to the suburbs of your youth, ripping skids, jumping kerbs and racing everywhere in a pack of your closest friends,” said Serial 1 brand manager Aaron Frank.