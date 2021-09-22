Remember that Harley-Davidson tribute e-bike? Serial 1 are selling it as a limited edition

Serial 1 have made a limited edition run of 650 Harley-Davidson inspired e-bikes. The Mosh/Tribute bike is a version of the one that was used to promote Serial 1 when it was first spun off from its motorbike parent company last year, and which had, until now, been unavailable for purchase.
Back in October of last year when Harley-Davidson announced its new Serial 1 e-bike brand, the launch was accompanied by images of a prototype that paid tribute to the first motorcycle built by the firm in 1903, which was known as Serial Number One.
It was a great-looking e-bike; equal parts retro and futuristic with a shiny black frame accentuated by white tyres and a leather Brooks saddle.
A month later, the various Serial 1 bikes that have since gone on sale were unveiled. And they were nothing like that at all.
Okay, maybe there was a hint in the curve of some of the frames, but the very elements that made the prototype so distinctive were conspicuous by their absence.
Serial 1 has since started producing a few one-off creations, like this Chopper-styled e-bike and it has now announced a limited edition version of that first prototype.
Priced at $5,999 (about £4,4000), the Mosh/Tribute features all the little embellishments that first stood out: rich gloss black paint with gold graphics; white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tyres, which are exclusive to Serial 1; and a Brooks leather saddle with matching grips.
In terms of function – as the name implies, the bike’s fundamentally a version of the firm’s single-speed Mosh/Cty model. This means it features a Brose S MAG mid-motor offering 90Nm of torque combined with a 529Wh integrated, removeable battery. You also get a Gates Carbon Drive belt, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires and integrated LED lights.
The bike’s available here with shipping due later this year.