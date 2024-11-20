The Trek FX+ 7 gives you a rack and mudguards on an e-bike that’s still light enough to carry up stairs

Trek’s new FX+ 7 attempts to strike a balance between weight and practicality. In the brand’s own words, it’s an e-bike that’s, “light enough to carry up stairs, powerful enough to fly up climbs, and equipped to carry whatever riders need.”
The FX+ 7 boasts front and rear lights, full coverage mudguards and an integrated rear rack that fits both MIK rear and side panniers, but it still comes in at just 18.2kg – which is pretty lightweight for an e-bike.
A weight like that is ordinarily achieved through use of a hub motor, but Trek have eschewed this in favour of the TQ HPR-50 mid-drive.
Offering up to 50Nm of torque, this is not a mega-powerful motor, but situated at the cranks it provides the advantage of more effective power at low speeds – such as when you’re riding up a steep hill.
The main downside of a mid-motor is usually weight, but the TQ HPR-50 is just about the smallest around, adding just 1.85kg. It’s also incredibly quiet and visually inconspicuous.
The battery is 360Wh, but you can add an additional 160Wh with an optional range extender.
Other than that, you get a 10-speed Shimano CUES U6000 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and 40mm tyres.
The Trek FX+ 7 is available with either a step-over or mid-step frame and costs £4,250.