The Trek FX+ 7 gives you a rack and mudguards on an e-bike that’s still light enough to carry up stairs

by Nov 20 2024
Trek FX+ 7 step-over.jpeg, by Trek

Urban e-bike is built around the TQ HPR-50 mid-motor

Trek’s new FX+ 7 attempts to strike a balance between weight and practicality. In the brand’s own words, it’s an e-bike that’s, “light enough to carry up stairs, powerful enough to fly up climbs, and equipped to carry whatever riders need.”

The FX+ 7 boasts front and rear lights, full coverage mudguards and an integrated rear rack that fits both MIK rear and side panniers, but it still comes in at just 18.2kg – which is pretty lightweight for an e-bike.

Trek FX+ 7.jpg


A weight like that is ordinarily achieved through use of a hub motor, but Trek have eschewed this in favour of the TQ HPR-50 mid-drive.

Offering up to 50Nm of torque, this is not a mega-powerful motor, but situated at the cranks it provides the advantage of more effective power at low speeds – such as when you’re riding up a steep hill.

Trek FX+ 7.jpeg


The main downside of a mid-motor is usually weight, but the TQ HPR-50 is just about the smallest around, adding just 1.85kg. It’s also incredibly quiet and visually inconspicuous.

> Lightweight mid-motor shootout: Bosch SX v Fazua Ride 60 v Specialized SL 1.2 v TQ HPR-50

The battery is 360Wh, but you can add an additional 160Wh with an optional range extender.

Other than that, you get a 10-speed Shimano CUES U6000 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and 40mm tyres.

The Trek FX+ 7 is available with either a step-over or mid-step frame and costs £4,250.

trekbikes.com

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

